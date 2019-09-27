SAFFORD — Many families in the Gila Valley are unable to afford cold-weather apparel for their children or even themselves.
With so many people struggling financially, donations mean more this year than ever. The Gila Valley Ministerial Association invites all to join in responding to this need with the Gila Valley Coat Drive during the months of September and October.
The goal is to collect 100 new or gently used coats suitable for infants to adults.
Bring coats to the church office at the First United Methodist Church, located at 1020 S. 10th Ave., in Safford, now through noon Wednesday, Oct. 16. The office is located on the west side of the Fellowship Hall, across from Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry.
The coats will be handed out Thursday, Oct. 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church.
For more information, contact the First United Methodist Church at 928-428-4211 or e-mail sherrywingitbrady@gmail.com.