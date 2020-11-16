The Safford Fire Department responded to a small fire Monday afternoon caused by a "perfect storm," said Chief Clark Bingham.
Firefighters were dispatched to a home on San Jose Road in Solomon after the residents reported smoke inside and evacuated. When they arrived, firefighters discovered a small fire.
It turns out a mirror beside a glass window reflected sunlight onto a box of pictures, causing it and the drapes and wall next to it to catch on fire, Bingham said. In all, it cost the homeowner roughly $1,000 worth in damages. The homeowner was tested for smoke inhalation, but was alright.
In all of his career as a firefighter, Bingham said he has only come across a similar fire once before, in 2017.