A 12-year-old Pima boy was found a "little cold," but in good shape early Friday morning seven hours after he ran away from home.
Ronnie Glaspie, president of Graham County Search and Rescue, said the boy, who has autism, became upset and left his home around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. When the family couldn't find him, they called the Graham County Sheriff's Office around 8:30 p.m. and the GCSO activated SAR. Pima and Safford police officers also participated in the search, with SPD putting their drone up, he said.
"We started scouring the neighborhood, looking in old buildings and barns and ditches," Glaspie said.
Ultimately, a DPS helicopter crew with heat-seeking infrared equipment found the boy sitting near a road roughly a half mile from home shortly after midnight, Glaspie said.
Roughly half of the SAR team participated in the search, which was "awesome" it being a weeknight, Glaspie said. They were all concerned for the boy giving the darkness and all of the canal ditches in the area, he said.