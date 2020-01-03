SAFFORD - A man reported missing Christmas Day was found deceased on Dec. 31, according to a Safford Police Department press release issued Jan. 2.
Harrison Vandever was reported missing on Dec. 25 to Safford Police, and an attempt to locate was issued for him. Witnesses told police Vandever was last seen Dec. 20, when he was reportedly beaten by an unknown male subject.
At approximately 6:13 p.m. on Dec. 31, police were notified of a possibly deceased person near the intersection of Highway 70 and 14th Avenue. Medical personnel confirmed the person was deceased, and officers identified the person as Harrison Vandever.
Vandever’s body was taken to a local funeral home and a medical examination was conducted. According to the press release, at the time his cause of death was believed to be natural; however, laboratory results and a Medical Examiner’s report are pending.