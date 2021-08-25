An autopsy has revealed a missing 59-year-old Safford man who was found deceased last month died of accidental exposure, but health issues and drug usage contributed.
According to a Graham County Sheriff's Office report released Wednesday, Richard Lopez's wife reported him missing to Safford Police July 12. She told officers her husband was saddened by the recent death of his brother and she suspected he'd gone to the Frye Mesa Reservoir on July 9 to have some time to himself.
A husband and wife 4-wheeling on July 17 found Lopez's truck one mile west of the bridge on North 8th Avenue, its rear tires buried in the sand and the front resting on the side of a hill. He was found lying next to the driver's side rear tire, according to the report.
In response to Lopez's wife's questions, investigators told her there was no sign of criminal activity at the scene, nor did they believe he was swept away by water, the report said.
Deputies didn't find any unexplained foot or tire tracks in the area. The truck's front hubs were in four-wheel drive, the key was in the ignition in the off position and the windows were rolled up.
Lopez and his truck were located about 20 yards to the east of some runoff water and about 50 yards south of the main flow of the river in an area that isn't a common place to go, according to the report.
"I told her it was obvious it had rained since he was there but the water level in the river did not raise high enough to reach where he was," an investigator wrote in his report.
The investigator also said that, in hindsight, an aerial search should have been conducted along the river, but authorities had searched the mountain based on the information they'd been given.
Prior to the autopsy report coming in, investigators told her they couldn't explain why he didn't walk out to get help, but speculated he may have experienced a medical problem.
An autopsy conducted by the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner revealed Lopez died of "probable hyperthermia due to exposure" and health issues and acute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Oxycodone intoxication contributed.