Whether you're a car buff, a proud supporter of the U.S. military or both, the Taylor Freeze in Safford is the place to be Oct. 16.
The Goodman family has teamed up with Mission 22 for the 2nd Annual Taylor Freeze Car Show.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., vintage car owners will show off their vehicles with all proceeds going to Mission 22, a nonprofit organization that provides support and treatment program for active service members, veterans, and their family members who are dealing with post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, suicide risk and other challenges.
The Taylor Freeze on Highway 191 has been hosting car shows since the Goodmans opened their second location in June 2020, said Alli Goodman, store manager.
Last year, they decided to hold a car show with little planning and 25 local car enthusiasts turned out, she said.
This year, they began planning the event in January and already 22 car owners have signed up, with the oldest car so far being a 1926 Ford Model T from Thatcher.
Being a military family, Goodman said they decided to team up with Mission 22, which took its name from the fact 22 veterans take their own lives daily.
Readers Survey
As our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier
Sonja Watkins, who often sings at the restaurant, is deeply involved with the program, Goodman said.
"This one's very personal for us this year," Goodman said, noting her best friend took his life a year ago while suffering from PTSD.
In addition to showcasing cars built prior to 1980, the event will feature classic oldies music, vendors, give-a-ways and, of course, burgers and other Taylor Freeze favorites.
Mission 22 will also have a booth at the event, Goodman said.
So far, car owners from as far away as Globe, Sierra Vista and Willcox have signed up and Goodman said they have room for another couple of dozen cars.
Twenty trophies will be handed out to the Top 15, Best of Show, Spectators' Choice, Kids' Choice, Furthest Driven and Host's Choice.
The event will kick off with a flag raising ceremony and 22 second moment of silence.