SAFFORD — A free mobile clinic to assist those struggling with opioid and substance use will be visiting Graham and Greenlee counties the first week of March.
The Centerpoint for Hope-Mobilize AZ clinic, which travels across the state, provides screening and connection to community resources; information on and connection to substance use resources; health testing; confidential substance use assessment and referral to services, including opioid treatment services and initiation of Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT); and free Naloxone.
Sonoran Prevention Works staff will provide health screenings and harm reduction support. Community Medical Services will lead MAT engagement and serve as a conduit to local MAT providers for those who would like to begin treatment.
The clinic will be in Morenci on Thursday, March 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Bashas’ parking lot, 172 Burro Alley.
It will come to Safford on Friday, March 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at St. Vincent de Paul, 221 E. Main St.
“The mobile clinic is the result of a groundbreaking partnership between Crisis Response Network’s Centerpoint for Hope and Mobilize AZ, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Arizona’s public health movement,” Crisis Response Network said in a press release.
“We are proud to work with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona in support of their Mobilize AZ initiative to help combat the opioid epidemic in our state. The mobile clinics are not a one-and-done visit, they help connect residents with local resources and we follow up with individuals to monitor their progress,” said Crisis Response Network President and CEO Justin Chase.