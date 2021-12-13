Model train display celebrates the Christmas season —and keeps a childhood passion alive

The freight-hauling locomotive takes off through Safford, cruising past McDonald’s and Home Depot. It rounds the bend into Thatcher, under the watchful eye of the clock tower at Eastern Arizona College.
The train's only cargo is Santa's sleigh and it all happens in Bill Faucett’s garage.
Faucett, 71, has been setting up an elaborate holiday-themed model train display during December for several years. Most evenings Faucett and his wife Dottie open their garage door, start up the locomotives and invite the public to enjoy the show.
“I thought ‘I have all that stuff in my attic.’ And I always wanted to build a giant train layout but never had room to do it, so now we do it at Christmastime,” Faucett said. “It gives us great joy to do this.”
The Faucetts’ trains have become a popular Christmas tradition — last year around 50 people visited every night.
The display, which is almost entirely homemade, takes Faucett three weeks to set up. He begins by sketching out his vision on paper.
“Then I have to lay down the track and glue it down to the floor with hot glue, otherwise the tracks will work apart,” he said. “The track needs to be really solidly level.”
Faux snow and the miniature versions of Safford, Thatcher and Pima are added next. Burlap fabric becomes dirt and long strips of blue fabric turn into rivers.
Then comes the mountains, which are also homemade. Sticks are used for the structure, wire mesh for shape and drywall plaster for texture. Finally they’re spray-painted to mimic the foothills of Southeastern Arizona.
Of course the Safford Mine is represented too. That’s a special part of the map for Faucett, a retired Freeport-McMoRan truck driver.
As spectators survey the display, he’s quick to point out a small toy truck hauling a load of ore up a hill. “That’s me in haul truck 38,” he says.
In its final form, the display stretches from wall to wall in his two-car garage, nearly spilling out onto the driveway. Faucett sits at a table in the back, adjusting the trains’ speed and engaging with visitors.
His passion for model trains dates back to when he was a young boy. His father had $500 worth of American Flyer trains in the 1950s.
“But when I turned about 14 we weren’t using them anymore so my mom made us get rid of them,” he said. “So we sold them to a train store for $50.”
What followed was a 50-year quest to rebuild the collection from his youth.
“I have spent over $5,000 to try to recreate what my dad had. I still don’t have all of it,” he said.
Some have come as gifts, but many of the vintage trains were found in thrift stores in far-flung places.
At one point they were living in St. Louis and found a locomotive and tracks for $9 at a thrift store. The piece was in disrepair but Faucett was able to solder it back together. “I said ‘This is just like what I had as a boy.’”
In some ways his collection has passed the one from his childhood.
“When I was a little boy, American Flyer came out with that set and boy, I wanted it,” he said, pointing to a locomotive. “But my dad never bought it so I had to buy one for me.”
His passion for trains carries through to the real-world version of his models. At one point he tried to convince Dottie move into a house near actual tracks so he could hear them pass.
“Whenever I hear the train whistle I go ‘awesome!’” he said.