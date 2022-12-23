Have needle, will travel.
OK, that may not be the official slogan of Southeastern Arizona’s newest intravenous therapy provider, but it does sum up what distinguishes IDripAZ from similar services.
Launched in October by Trinity Bejarano and her daughter, Mariyah Bejarano, IDripAZ administers therapeutic intravenous (IV) infusions and intramuscular (IM) injections to patients at their homes or places of employment.
Treatments are available for a range of health concerns, including simple hydration, energy and weight loss, immunity, migraines, and even hangovers. Many of the formulas consist of natural vitamins and minerals, while some others do include medications such as Toradol and Zofran.
The services range in price from $25, for a simple vitamin B12 injection, to $200, for an IV therapy designed to slow aging and enhance beauty. The business serves Safford, Thatcher, Central and Pima, as well as Willcox, Duncan, Clifton and Morenci, although extra travel fees may apply to these latter locations.
The Bejaranos, who both are also employed as flight nurses, administer the treatments under the license and supervision of a nurse practitioner based in Sierra Vista who granted them their franchise.
Trinity Bejarano said she and her daughter had been discussing starting a business like IDripAZ after Mariyah completes her own studies to become a nurse practitioner later this year, but the opportunity to start sooner presented itself, and they decided to take the plunge, so to speak.
Both women, as well as Trinity Bejarano’s husband, Eric, have had weight reduction surgery, which played a role in why they became interested in IV therapy. While the procedure was effective, it also makes it difficult to maintain proper nutrient and hydration levels, Trinity Bejarano explained.
This is true even for persons who haven’t had weight loss surgery. Many people simply don’t drink enough water, much less eat well.
Mother and daughter also recognized the need for more home health care, and being able to deliver some treatments and therapies outside of a traditional medical setting can help alleviate pressures on emergency rooms.
Emergency rooms are “full of people” who are sick with ailments that wouldn’t necessarily be considered medical emergencies. These costly hospital visits probably could be avoided through greater access to and prudent use of home healthcare services.
Trinity Bejarano said IDripAZ has been averaging about two mobile appointments per day and has already hired its first employee. She said she figures they need to get up to four to six appointments per day consistently for the business to be fully up to speed.
Eventually, when Mariyah Bejarano has finished her training as a nurse practitioner, she will take over the supervisory role of the business, her mom said. At that point, she said, the pair hope to open a weight loss center in Graham County. Although the IV and IM therapies will be available at this central location, Trinity Bejarano said the company will continue to offer mobile services.
For more information, go to www.idripazgilavalley.com