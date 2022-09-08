Mom ready for battle after attack on daughter

Angela Larson is peeved right now, and most would agree she has good reason.
That reason is what happened to her 13-year-old daughter, Audi, at Sept. 2’s high school football game between Thatcher and Pima at Eastern Arizona College.
Apparently, at some point during the game, Audi was approached by three girls in their early teens and challenged to a fight. The eighth-grader, who attends Pima Junior High, reportedly declined the challenge multiple times before her mom said she was pulled down from behind by her hair and savagely beaten.
Unidentified bystanders shot videos of the attack, which wound up making the rounds on social media. Two of them can be found on a Facebook page Angela Larson has started called Justice for AUDI. In one, Audi Larson is on the ground while another girl flails and hits her repeatedly, as well as slamming her head on the concrete. In the other, three girls can be seen swarming around someone on the ground, again identified as Audi, while they took turns hitting and kicking her.
Larson said her daughter did not know her attackers, and had never seen or interacted with them previously.
“My daughter was just randomly chosen I believe because of her petite size and because these three girls wanted a fight that night!” the mom said on Facebook.
Had someone not finally stepped in, Larson said she believes the trio could have killed her daughter.
“These girls would not have stopped,” she said. “These types of girls have a lot of hate and anger in them.”
Larson said Thatcher Police responded to the scene, but made no arrests, nor did they request an ambulance for her daughter. She said she was told her daughter’s attackers, though they apparently had been identified at that point, could not be detained immediately because the matter had to be handled through the juvenile system.
She also said police advised her they had not requested an ambulance because her daughter’s injuries at the time did not appear to be serious.
Larson isn’t buying either answer. For one thing, in her opinion, the seriousness of the attack warranted arrests.
“If they were adults, they would have found them and put them in jail,” she said.
As for evaluating her daughter’s injuries, they simply weren’t qualified to make that assessment, she said. Larson said her daughter suffered a “severe concussion” and multiple other injuries.
Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods had not responded to phone and email inquiries as of press time.
Thatcher High School has contracted with Eastern Arizona College for the use of its football stadium for as long as anyone in the public relations department can remember. Kris McBride, the college’s director of marketing and public relations, said the contract stipulates that Thatcher Unified School District is responsible for “hiring” security for its games. However, he added, EAC’s own campus police would have responded to the incident had they been dispatched. He said they were not.
Thatcher Unified School District Superintendent Matt Petersen did not respond to a request for comment.
Larson said her daughter returned to school on Wednesday, despite still being sore and experiencing some “post traumatic distress.”
She said as far as she knows, the girls who attacked her daughter have not been arrested. She said she has been advised they are two sisters and a cousin from Thatcher, and the oldest of them is 15.
A hearing regarding the incident was scheduled for Friday afternoon in Graham County Superior Court, but neither Larson nor a staff member in the court clerk’s office could specify the exact nature of the proceeding. The clerk’s office did confirm Judge Travis Ragland would be presiding at 1:30 p.m.
Larson said she was going to be there, and she is not going to settle for anything less than justice for her daughter.
“I believe everybody failed her that night,” she said.