Last Monday was a good day for Steve Plath. He spotted the first male monarch butterfly of this year’s migration at the Gila Watershed Partnership nonprofit greenhouse.
The number of monarch butterflies traveling through Graham County has diminished greatly over the years and Plath, a board member of the GWP’s Southwest Monarch Study Leadership Team, has been growing milkweeds to attract them since 2014.
During last winter’s count on the California coast there were less than 2,000 monarch butterflies in the region, Plath said. In the past, there have been tens of thousands of monarchs wintering on the California coast.
“They’ve really been in decline in the west here,” he said. “It’s not so bad in the eastern populations.”
Plath said he joined the board over a year ago hoping to educate the community about the butterflies’ struggle.
In the eastern part of the United States, farmers used to spray milkweed when they invaded their fields and that’s what caterpillars eat, Plath said. Urbanization has also played a role.
When people back east learned about the declining numbers, they began planting milkweeds in their garden and the numbers have started to come back, Plath said.
The situation out west is a little bit different.
“The biggest situation here I think is the dry and hot climate that is impacting how these monarchs are able to move. The plant life isn’t there that used to be for the adults. As things dry out, there are fewer milkweeds,” he said.
The GWP nursery is now selling three different types of milkweed. People who want to help the monarch butterfly can choose from three different varieties of milkweed that grow well in Arizona.
“If you can, plant a native pollinator garden, plant milkweeds, do everything we can in an urban setting to help the monarchs out,” he said.
Plath would also like to invite the community to participate in the monarch count.
“We’re just starting to figure out their migration patterns,” he said.
In order to track the migration of the butterflies, each one is tagged with tiny ultra light-weight numbers.
“People in California and Mexico will scope out, look at the tag, record the numbers, and report it,” he said. “It’s just been within the last 10 or 12 years when we knew exactly where their migration pattern have been.”
It would be a shame if monarchs became extinct, Plath said.
“We’re losing animals. We’re losing creatures that are part of what I consider our heritage. Monarchs are part of the make up and nature of this nation and Americas. We’re losing them,” he said. “Do they benefit agriculture fields, probably not. But what’s the benefit of a flower? It makes us smile. What’s the benefit of a butterfly? We see nature that’s vibrant and alive.”