Monkeypox cases in AZ jump 39 percent in one week

Arizona Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that monkeypox cases in the state have risen substantially since the last tally of 37 cases published a week ago. The total number has risen to 61 cases in the past week, adding to a national total case number of 6,325.
Previously, monkeypox was rare in the United States, with just two previous breakouts. In 2003, 47 confirmed and probable cases in six states were found to be the result of a a mammal import from Ghana that included carrier animals.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Laboratory testing showed that two African giant pouched rats, nine dormice and three rope squirrels were infected with monkeypox virus. After importation into the United States, some of the infected animals were housed near prairie dogs at the facilities of an Illinois animal vendor. These prairie dogs were sold as pets before they developed signs of infection."
All people infected with monkeypox were traced back to prairie dog contact, the CDC stated.
Further, in these first-ever cases of monkeypox in the United States the CDC found that while no cases were found to be from human-to-human contact, contact with a sick animal, getting a bite or scratch from a sick animals, or cleaning the cage or bedding of a sick animal all were linked to catching the virus.
In 2021, a case of human monkeypox in a U.S. citizen who traveled from Nigeria to the United States was confirmed. More than 200 people who could have made contact during flights and travel with the individual were monitored for 21 days with no one showing signs of infection.