Monkeypox cases in AZ jump 39 percent in one week

Examples of monkeypox blisters.

Arizona Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that monkeypox cases in the state have risen substantially since the last tally of 37 cases published a week ago. The total number has risen to 61 cases in the past week, adding to a national total case number of 6,325.

Previously, monkeypox was rare in the United States, with just two previous breakouts. In 2003, 47 confirmed and probable cases in six states were found to be the result of a a mammal import from Ghana that included carrier animals.

