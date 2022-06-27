The Feb. 10, 1918, shootout that killed four persons, including three lawmen, at Power’s Cabin in Klondyke remains among the more notorious and studied incidents in Arizona’s storied past.
Speculation and opinions continue to swirl about what happened and who was to blame in this historic tragedy, but certain basic facts are clear: For whatever reason, a gun battle ensued when lawmen arrived before dawn at the rustic Power family home with federal warrants for the arrests of brothers John and Tom Power for draft evasion.
On June 11, a group that included descendants of the lawmen killed in the fight, those who knew and befriended John and Tom Power after their release prison, and persons whose only connection is a keen interest in the story gathered at the old one-room school in Klondyke for the unveiling of a monument commemorating the shootout.
Designed and built by Klondyke residents Wayne and Sherral Curtis, the stone and masonry memorial took about six weeks and roughly 150 man hours to build, following months of sketching and brainstorming.
The final design includes a scale model of the Power Cabin extending from a contrasting stone wall. Even though the miniature cabin appears to be made of wood, it actually is crafted entirely from stone. The rock Wayne Curtis used for the cabin’s chimney came from the same area as the original, with permission from the property owner.
The event was sponsored by the Klondyke School Scholarship Committee, consisting of Kathy Sergent, Lori Sollers, Kim Lackner and Brenda Zachek.
It included a flag raising involving a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol on July 4, 1976, and a rendition of the National Anthem sung by 2022 scholarship winner Jack Ryan.
Other highlights of the day included a raffle for prizes such as artwork, books and other donated memorabilia related to the historic Klondyke area and the Power Cabin incident. Funds raised will help cover the cost of the monument.
The day concluded with a barbecue meal and a hayride to the Klondyke Cemetery to visit the graves of the Power family.
The deaths of Sheriff R. Frank McBride, Deputy Martin Kempton and Deputy T.K. “Kane” Wootan sparked the largest manhunt in Arizona history, as well as the first involving aircraft.
In addition to the lawmen, Power family patriarch, Jeff, died in the shootout. The four men’s names are listed on a bronze plaque attached to the monument.
John and Tom Power were sentenced to life in prison for their part in the fight. After more than 40 years behind bars, the model prisoners, who had taught guards’ children to ride horses and care for a garden, were released.
Cyndee Smith knew the brothers while they stayed in a cabin at the Bassett Peak ranch belonging to her uncle in the Galiuro Mountains. She recalled the brothers were very soft-spoken but friendly. She said she still treasures the miniature rabbit, turtle and squirrel they had carved out of peach pits and gave her when she was a little girl.
Carla Colvin Self is a great niece of Sheriff McBride. She said she felt privileged to take part in the day’s activities.
Linda Torres, great granddaughter of Deputy Wootan, was also in attendance with her husband, Joe Torres.
After the event, many visitors headed over to the historic Klondyke Store and U.S. Post Office. Just as it was in the early 1900s when the Power family visited there, the store is more than a commercial venture. It is a local gathering place and a significant destination for cross-country hikers on their way to the Aravaipa Canyon.