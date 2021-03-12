The Town of Pima will have a World War II memorial by the end of the year thanks to an anonymous benefactor and the design will be based upon the work of two Pima High School students.
The benefactor donated $10,000 to the town in 2018 saying she wanted to memorialize those men killed in action during the war and she requested that the monument, complete with flags, be visible from Highway 70.
Pima Councilwoman Sherrill Teeter is spearheading the project with the donor and as a first step, Teeter asked Pima High School graphic design students to develop concept art for the project.
In early March, the students presented their art to the council. The council preferred the designs by students Hannah Lofgreen and Analicia Sanchez. One design included upright stone monuments for names, and the other included a kneeling serviceman. While the council chose their two favorite designs, the donor will be choosing her favorite elements of both to combine the two designs into one memorial. To ensure they receive recognition, Teeter said the students will have their names placed on it.
Sanchez and Lofgreen, both 17, did a lot of research before creating their designs.
“My ideas came from looking at different memorials and backyard designs. Then the idea just came to me,” Sanchez said. “No,(it’s) not my main goal to be a graphic designer, but graphic design has given me a lot of different options to add to what I want to do.”
Lofgreen, who does hope to go into the graphic arts, was especially thrilled to know that an element of what she created will become a reality.
“My ideas came from researching the Internet and different memorials, then just came up with what I liked,” Lofgreen said.
The donor wants to remain anonymous because she doesn’t want to draw attention away from the memorial. A plaque on the memorial will bear the names Claude Lee ‘Bud” Lawrence and Jean Wheeler Lawrence, relatives of the benefactor who lost several friends during the war.
“Per capita, Pima lost more men than any other town in the United States during World War II,” said the donor. “It’s something to remember.”
Edres Barney, Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society curator, said the 27 men were in different military branches.
“The town hasn’t suffered a loss in life like this before or after World War II,” she said.
Although the location is still uncertain, the town will decide where the monument will be best-suited by the end of the year, Teeter said. The memorial will also honor Samuel Crockett, who was awarded the Silver Star in 2013.