SUPERIOR — Motorists traveling to Maricopa County from the Gila Valley will encounter lane restrictions and delays between Superior and Top-of-the-World starting Monday, Dec. 2, as crews start a paving and guardrail project.
The project will begin with guardrail replacement in various locations throughout the 10-mile work zone starting at milepost 230 east of Superior.
Guardrail crews will restrict U.S. Highway 60 to a single lane, with flaggers and pilot cars. In passing/climbing lane areas, the contractor will close one lane and allow traffic to flow at a slower speed.
Crews plan to work during daylight hours Monday through Thursday. However, in the case of inclement weather or if other delays occur, work may be rescheduled to Fridays.
Paving is scheduled to begin after the guardrail work is complete in spring 2020. Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
In addition to paving and guardrail work, other key elements of the project include:
• Concrete sidewalk/curb and gutter work at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60/State Route 177
• Bridge deck rehabilitation at Devils Canyon
• Signage upgrades
• Rumble strip installation
• Shoulder improvements
The entire project is scheduled to wrap up by late summer 2020.
The Arizona Department of Transportation will coordinate lane restrictions between the paving/guardrail project and the nearby U.S. Highway 60 Pinto Creek Bridge replacement project as much as possible. Traffic restrictions near Pinto Creek are expected to lessen after rock blasting is completed in approximately mid-December.
For more information go to azdot.gov/US60Superior.