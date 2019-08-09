SAFFORD — The City of Safford will soon start the second phase of natural gas line upgrades and relocations in the Jensen Addition area.
The first phase of the project, expected to wrap up either last week or the week of Aug. 12, covers an area between East 7th and 8th streets, as well as parts of East 8th and some gas lines between 1st and Gila avenues.
Phase two, which will start Monday, Aug. 19, will encompass East 7th Street and some lines along and north of East Main Street, as well as Gila, Valley and Graham avenues. Work on phase two is expected to continue through Jan. 31, 2020.
The City of Safford advised that equipment may be operating on or around neighborhood properties during the project, and small excavations may be required. Customers wishing to meet with a gas technician regarding an excavation should contact the Safford Utilities Division at 928-432-4200.
Jensen Addition residents are advised to keep children and pets away from work areas.
No streets will be closed and no customers should be without natural gas during the project, though gas service may be briefly interrupted when the city switches over its meters at the project’s conclusion. Customers will be notified in advance of any service interruption, and those interruptions will be scheduled in order to minimize impact on customers.