GRAHAM COUNTY — Something smells fishy.
A large amount of dead fish were discovered at Riggs Lake on Mount Graham last Friday afternoon, lining the shore and bobbing grotesquely in the water.
In response to the strange and smelly situation, the Courier sent a query to Arizona Game and Fish Public Information Officer Mark Hart regarding the situation.
“There were over 500 fish that were dead; why is the question It is still under investigation. The water quality tested out fine,” Hart said.
“The water may have become too warm for that cold weather species. That’s an 11-acre lake and about 45 feet deep, and ideally the water temp for rainbow trout is between 45 and 65 degrees. In the winter months, that temperature is suitable and more or less uniform. But in the summer, as we get further into the summer, what occurs is scientifically known as a thermal climb. If you’ve ever swam in a lake and dived deep during the summer, you’ll notice that at some point you hit a temperature gradient where it’s suddenly very cold.
“But the problem is they were dead for too long to test. We can’t test the remains,” he continued. “There still may be some dead fish out there on the banks, we will be sending an officer up there to continue to monitor it.”
According to Hart, a few dead fish is a natural occurrence, and is not a reason for the public to be alarmed. However, due to the massive number of dead fish the Game and Fish had to investigate.
“We will continue to try and figure out the cause but that’s what we know today,” he said. “We would ask the general public if they see anything unusual like that to contact us at the dispatch center at 623-236-7201.”
The dead fish were cleaned out Saturday and there remains plenty of fish in the lake.