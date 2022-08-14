'More than ordinary negligence' blamed in truck driver’s death

Brake failure due to negligence is blamed for a January crash involving a runaway cement truck at the Freeport mine in Morenci that resulted in the death of a Willcox man.
The report released by the U.S Department of Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) in late July follows a six-month investigation that concluded the contractor, Tri County Materials Inc., 3215 S. U.S. Highway 191, Safford, was liable in the death of truck driver Monroe Caston Jr., 56, and the injury of his passenger, 24-year-old David Butler, just after 9 a.m. on Jan. 28.
The root cause of the accident has been deemed brake failure, compounded by inadequate pre-operative exams and contractor failure to ensure that the miners were wearing seatbelts.
Susan Vlassis, president and owner of Tri County Materials, a disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE) and a women-owned business, had employed both Caston and Butler to drive trucks contracted by Freeport to haul concrete for the Morenci mine’s Shannon Booster project, the report said. They had left Safford early the morning of Jan. 28 to pick up their first load of concrete at the mine in Morenci before 7:30 a.m.
When the accident occurred, truck M14 was full — the load rejected for being too wet. The brakes failed, and the vehicle passed an escort car and a haul truck, gaining speed on Morenci’s Northwest Ramp before it veered out of control on a curb, turned on its side and slid 252 feet. Neither miner was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, the report stated.
A preventable tragedy
Butler was ejected from the vehicle, while driver Caston's feet were pinned under the foot pedals as his upper body was pitched out the cab onto the ground. After both men were transferred to Gila Health Resources Clinic, Butler was transported by ground and Caston was airlifted to Tucson’s Banner University Medical Center, where Caston was pronounced dead at 6:58 p.m.
Within an hour of the accident, Jun Montes, Freeport’s health and safety manager, alerted the Department of Labor National Contact Center to activate the appropriate chain-of-command response, the report said. Steve Polgar, Mine Safety and Health Administration inspector, issued an order to prevent any activity near the accident scene, and within two days, Steven Arnhold, MSHA supervisory inspector arrived in Morenci and was assigned lead accident investigator.
A total of 26 people from six agencies assisted in the investigation, and investigators surmised that Tri County “did not maintain braking systems in functional condition and did not remove equipment from service until defects that make continued operation hazardous were corrected.”
Failure to ensure safeguards
Tri County received six MSHA citations. In three cases, it was stated that “the mine operator engaged in conduct constituting more than ordinary negligence,” and noted in each case that “This violation is an unwarrantable failure to comply with a mandatory standard.”
Caston, who had three years of mining experience driving a cement mixer, had completed an annual refresher training course exactly one week prior to the accident.
“Investigators found that Caston had reported the brakes (on truck M14) were out of adjustment on Jan. 20, 2022,” and that management was notified of the defective brakes on the inspection record, “but did not take the truck out of service.”
“The truck had been operated during shift and subsequent shifts,” the report stated. The air horn on the vehicle had been recorded as not working that same day, and again noted as not working on Jan. 24.
Investigators discovered that Peter Vlassis, vice president of Tri County Materials, was responsible for processing vehicle inspections. “The vice president reviews the pre-operational inspection records and directs corrective actions,” the report read. Furthermore, investigators found that “no effort was made to ensure that consistent, adequate per-operational inspections were being conducted to correct hazardous conditions.”
“Investigators determined that the pre-operational exam of the M14 cement mixer truck was inadequate on the day of the accident and on three of the four days prior to the accident,” the report concluded.
Forced to take action
Enforcement actions toward Tri County Materials included the following:
- A citation for the “functional loss of half the braking system” on the M14 truck due to pre-existing damages and deterioration of the braking system;
- A citation for neither miner wearing seatbelts;
- A citation for the neglect to report that mismatching brake canisters, which contributed to the brake failure, “were not identified in any pre-operations inspections but had been in that condition for an extended period of time.”
- A citation for the operator of the truck losing control of the vehicle. (It was discovered that “while descending (the northwest ramp), the miner shifted the truck out of gear and was unable to shift back into any gear. This caused the speed of the truck to rapidly increase…(and) resulted in fatal injuries to the driver and serious injuries to the passenger,” the report said.
Investigators documented the corrective actions taken by Tri County Materials, who have been working in the mining industry "for at least 15 years," the reports said.
All Tri County trucks were taken out of service to have their braking systems serviced. Tri County developed a written standard operating procedure (SOP) for brake inspections to be completed before each vehicle was used, and emphasized protocol for defective brakes.
"All miners were trained on the criteria," the report stated.
Tri County also created a written SOP for pre-operations examinations, and all miners were trained in the new protocol. Lastly, yet another document was drafted to serve as the SOP regarding the use of seat belts in moving vehicles.
George Vlassis, who Monday introduced himself as the new manager at Tri County Materials, declined to comment on the incident.