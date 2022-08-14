'More than ordinary negligence' blamed in truck driver’s death

Crash investigation timeline

The U.S Department of Mine Safety and Health Administration provided the following timeline into its investigation of the Jan. 28 crash at the Freeport-McMoRan mine in Morenci that killed one man and injured another.

Jan. 28, 2022

4:30 a.m.

Caston and Butler arrive at the Tri County equipment yard in Safford, Arizona to begin their shift. Caston fills out a pre-operational examination record of the company number M14 cement mixer truck. Caston drives this cement mixer truck to the Freeport-McMoRan Morenci Inc. mine with Butler, who was in training as a cement mixer truck driver.

6:03 a.m.

Caston and Butler arrive at the mine gate and proceed to the concrete batch plant to await their first load.

7:21 a.m.

Caston and Butler receive their first load of ten cubic yards of concrete.

8:23 a.m.

Caston and Butler haul the concrete from the batch plant to the Shannon Booster Project work site.

8:35 a.m.

The load of concrete was rejected because it was too wet. After washing out the chute of the cement mixer truck, Caston and Butler drive the loaded vehicle down the Northwest Ramp to the batch plant to discard the rejected load of cement. Caston and Butler follow an escort vehicle through the mine, driven by Shirean Schmidt, mixer driver.

9:03 a.m.

Caston and Butler pass their escort vehicle and a Caterpillar 793D haul truck driven by Brenda Owen, who was also descending the Northwest Ramp. Owen radios that the cement truck has passed her and says the cement truck is traveling faster than the haul road speed limit. As the cement mixer truck continues down the Northwest Ramp, it continues to accelerate, veers out of control on a curve, overturns on its side and slides into a berm.

9:09 a.m.

The first person on the scene is water truck driver Meraya Milligan. She calls a “Mayday” on the radio to alert mine staff that a serious accident has occurred.

9:12 a.m.

Vincente Moreno, haul truck driver also trained as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), arrives on the scene and begins administering first aid. Shortly after, another trained EMT, Daniel Leyvas, safety lead, arrives on the scene. The EMTs extricate Caston, Jr. from the cab and move him to a safe location to assess his injuries and begin care.

9:23 a.m.

The Freeport ambulance crew, Kristen Kerrigan, paramedic and Ashleigh Hernandez, EMT, arrive on scene and assume care of Caston. A second ambulance from Greenlee County arrives and assumes care of Butler. Caston and Butler are transported by two ground ambulances to Gila Health Resources Clinic. Butler is transported by ground, and Caston is airlifted to the Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona.

10:05 a.m.

Jun Montes, health and safety manager, calls the Department of Labor National Contact Center. They contact Brad Breland, assistant district manager. Breland contacts Alijerado Bennett, supervisory Mine Safety and Health Association inspector, and Peter Del Duca, assistant district manager. Bennett sends Steven Arnhold, MSHA inspector, to the mine.

6:10 p.m.

Arnhold issues an order under the provisions of Section 103(k) of the Mine Act to assure the safety of the miners and preservation of evidence. Del Duca contacts Steven Polgar, supervisory MSHA inspector and assigns him as the lead accident investigator.

6:58 p.m.

Caston is pronounced dead.

Jan. 30

9 a.m.

Polgar arrives at the mine site

Jan 31

10 a.m.

Del Duca arrives to conduct the investigation. MSHA’s accident investigation team conduct an examination of the accident scene, interview miners and management, examine conditions, and review work procedures relevant to the accident.

Feb. 3

7-8 p.m.

A viewing was held for Caston in Safford at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel

July 29

Final report released