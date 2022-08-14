'More than ordinary negligence' blamed in truck driver’s death

This overhead photo shows Tri County Materials truck M14 after the brakes failed and the vehicle crashed at the Freeport Mine in Morenci on Jan. 28. The driver was killed and his passenger suffered serious injuries. A report released six months later by the Mine Safety and Health Administration found the accident was preventable.

Brake failure due to negligence is blamed for a January crash involving a runaway cement truck at the Freeport mine in Morenci that resulted in the death of a Willcox man.

The report released by the U.S Department of Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) in late July follows a six-month investigation that concluded the contractor, Tri County Materials Inc., 3215 S. U.S. Highway 191, Safford, was liable in the death of truck driver Monroe Caston Jr., 56, and the injury of his passenger, 24-year-old David Butler, just after 9 a.m. on Jan. 28.

This Tri County Materials Inc. cement truck was being operated at half of the normal braking capacity, Mine Safety and Health Administration investigators found while looking into a Jan. 28 fatality that occurred at the Freeport mine in Morenci. Brake failure was the main cause of the accident, the report stated.

