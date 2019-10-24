THATCHER – Eastern Arizona College recently welcomed the expansion of an endowment that provides scholarships to students.
A release from the college announced that partner and 13- percent owner of Morenci’s copper mine, Sumitomo Metal Mining Arizona, had donated an additional $10,000 to its scholarship endowment in celebration of 30 years in the community. That sum is in addition to the original $100,000 endowment made a decade prior. A total of 24 students have thus far benefited from the endowment in a variety of disciplines.
“This donation conveys Sumitomo’s enduring promise to enrich student lives,” EAC President Todd Haynie said in the release. “We value their support and commitment to help provide pathways for students to find well-paying jobs.”
Many of the students who benefited from the endowment still work for Freeport or in the mining industry, the release noted.
Sumitomo also recently sponsored a trip to Japan for a number of Morenci High School students. “Though our voyage is now over, the real work begins as we prepare to share what we’ve learned. Part of Sumitomo’s goal from the onset was to increase exposure to Japan in Morenci,” Fairbanks Principal Anna Van Zile wrote on the district’s Facebook page. “It was nice to see the kids help each other out, too. Dr. Woodall and the board will be pleased to know that our students lived our Cats Code as they represented Morenci Schools.”
For more information about financial aid and scholarships at EAC, call (928) 428-8287.