Federal and state forestry specialists are assessing the extent of the damage from an insect infestation reported in the Coronado National Forest on Mount Graham.
According to a release from the U.S. Forest Service, “sudden and severe defoliation” appeared in the area, which is within the Safford Ranger District in late June.
Forest Service entomologists with the Arizona Zone, Forest Health Protection program confirmed the agent responsible for the damage is a native insect, the Douglas-fir tussock moth, Orgyia pseudotsugae.
The outbreak is concentrated in lower mixed conifer forests along State Route 366, Swift Trail Scenic Highway, from Turkey Flat recreation and residential area up to Ladybug Saddle.
“Unfortunately at this time there are no estimates of acreage, and no number of private properties impacted by this insect,” said Aly McAlexander, forest health specialist with the
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. “The Forest Service Forest Health Protection Team, along with the Department of Forestry and Fire Management won't complete our annual aerial survey until September. Not until sometime after this date, will we be able to provide that kind of data.”
Symptoms of the damage include defoliation caused by feeding caterpillars and needle discoloration from healthy green foliage to a brownish-red hue as the partially consumed vegetation begins to dry,” the Forest Service release said, adding damage is highly visible along the scenic highway and in several recreation areas including along the Turkey Flat Trail.
Trees with light to moderate defoliation often survive a single defoliation event, the release said. However, branch dieback and tree mortality may occur when caterpillars eat more than 80 percent of the needles. These defoliated trees also become less vigorous and more susceptible to bark beetle attacks, the release added.
As the outbreak begins, the damage is concentrated on new foliage and thus most apparent in treetops and in the outer branches, the release explained. As they grow, caterpillars consume new and old needles from early to mid-summer. Damage symptoms will worsen as caterpillars mature and consume more vegetation.
From mid to late summer the caterpillars construct cocoons generally on the underside of host vegetation or on branches, tree trunks, and even on patio furniture during outbreaks. Adults emerge from cocoons and mate during the fall. After mating, the flightless female will lay an egg mass on top of the cocoon from which she emerged. Egg masses will overwinter and hatch the following spring as new vegetation emerges from host trees.
One generation occurs per year and outbreaks may continue for three to four years, the Forest Service said in the release. Natural enemies including a virus generally reduce populations once they become abundant.
Suppression efforts may be needed in high-use recreation areas to reduce the population and impacts to vegetation or critical habitat, the Forest Service said.
The threat from the bugs isn’t limited to tree health or aesthetics. There is a potential human health and safety threat as well.
Older caterpillars are about 1 inch long and are covered in long hairs with noticeable tufts of hairs behind the head, along the body, and at the rear, the Forest Service explained. People and animals can develop an itchy rash or other allergic reactions from exposure to the irritating hairs, called “tussockosis.”
Itching is the most common complaint, the agency said, but adverse health effects can include rashes with welts or blisters, watery eyes, runny nose, cough, and less commonly, shortness of breath, wheezing, and chest tightness. People should avoid areas with heavily defoliated trees,
caterpillars, cocoons, and egg masses. Workers in these areas should wear long sleeves to reduce contact with caterpillars.
The Forest Service also recommended washing hands and any exposed skin with soap and water, changing clothing and taking a cool shower after being exposed to areas with heavy infestation.