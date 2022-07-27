Douglas-fir tussock moth

Douglas-fir tussock moth, Orgyia pseudotsugae

 COURTESY PHOTO U.S. FOREST SERVICE

A native moth who shares a preference for one of the endangered Mount Graham red squirrel’s favorite trees is not posing a threat, Starr Farrell, U.S Forest Service public affairs officer said Wednesday.

“They are both native to that area,” she added, referring to Mount Graham.

Moth damage

Typical damage caused by tussock moth caterpillars.

