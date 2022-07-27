A native moth who shares a preference for one of the endangered Mount Graham red squirrel’s favorite trees is not posing a threat, Starr Farrell, U.S Forest Service public affairs officer said Wednesday.
“They are both native to that area,” she added, referring to Mount Graham.
She said the moth infestation is concentrated in lower mixed conifer forests in the Coronado National Forest along State Route 366, Swift Trail Scenic Highway, from Turkey Flat recreation and residential area up to Ladybug Saddle, while the red squirrel subspecies Tamiasciurus hudsonicus grahamensis’ seek out mature and old-growth forests of more than 300-year-old mixed conifer and spruce-fir at altitudes of around 8,000 feet.
The Mount Graham red squirrel subsists primarily on seeds and stashed cones from Englemann spruce and Douglas-fir.
In addition to consuming its namesake species, Douglas-fir tussock moth larvae feed on the needles of white fir and spruce, according to the U.S Forest Service.
Farrell said that as long as 80 percent of the tree remains, it will survive.
However, should another insect such as a bark beetle take advantage of the weakened plant, the tree could be lost, she said.
Right now, Forest Service entomologists have observed that a native virus has started to impact the moth population, Farrell said, decreasing the population naturally.
“We’re feeling pretty good. We’re in a natural cycle,” she said.