Unidentified for nearly two years, a Graham County teen who was found dead in a float box in Artesia in 2020 has finally gotten back her name, and law enforcement officials have charged her mother as her suspected killer.

Known alternatively in past media reports as “Artesia Doe” or “Artesia Jane Doe,” Cadence Langley, 14, was finally identified through recent DNA analysis that linked her to her mother, Amber Langley.

Cadence Langley.jpg

The body of a young woman discovered almost two years ago in Artesia has been identified as 14-year-old Cadence Langley, of Graham County.
ROBE.jpg

This robe was found with Cadence Langley's body in 2020. Just 20 days before her body was found, Safford police had responded to a call involving Cadence and her mother, Amber Langley.
skulls.jpg

This hoodie was found with Cadence Langley's body in 2020, when her remains were discovered by dove hunters in Artesia.
Langely-Amber.jpg

Amber Langley's booking photo from her Aug. 24 arrest for fraud. Those charges stem from allegations she continued to collect disability benefits her daughter Cadence for two years after the girl's death. She now also faces charges for murder.

