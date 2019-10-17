SAFFORD — A motorcyclist was flown to a Tucson hospital last weekend after being hit by a truck in the intersection of Highway 70 and Central Avenue.
According to the crash report, at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, a red Chevrolet Silverado made a left turn from the highway onto Central Avenue and struck an eastbound motorcyclist. The victim was thrown from his vehicle, which suffered heavy front end damage, caught fire and landed several feet away.
He reportedly suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries, but was conscious and alert when Safford Police arrived. Complaining of severe back, hip and head pain, he was transported by ambulance to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center and later flown to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson.
Members of the Safford Fire Department, returning to the station from a prior call, put out the burning motorcycle with fire extinguishers.
According to the crash report, the truck driver said she did not see the motorcycle because the setting sun was in her eyes, though she saw another motorcycle the victim was riding behind. She was cited for failure to yield and driving on a suspended license.
Neither the truck driver nor the victim was identified in the crash report.