SAFFORD — For the 67 members of Mount Graham High School’s class of 2019, Wednesday night was a joyful occasion as they marked the end of one journey and the start of another.
Families and friends of the graduating students packed the David M. Player Center for the Arts to see them receive their diplomas and turn their tassels before moving into their futures.
“It is not the end; it is only a snapshot in time,” said Mount Graham High School Principal Edward J. Romero.
“There is no doubt in my mind that each and every person that is graduating with me will go out and make something of themselves,” graduate Samantha Galusky said to classmates as she delivered her speech. “No matter what your dream or goal is, follow it and don’t let anything stop you from getting there.”