Sure, you probably know where to go to take stray dogs and cats if you happen to come across them, but where do you take a stray chicken or a pig in need of rescue? Well, Trippy Treasure Exotic Pet Rescue in Safford is here to solve that problem.
William and Leishae Bruckner moved to Safford five years ago with Arnold, their pet Vietnamese pot bellied pig. Eventually Arnold attracted the attention of animal control who notified the Bruckners that city statues made it illegal to raise pigs in city limits, but the Bruckners argued they weren’t raising Arnold as a farm animal, but as a domestic pet, like a dog or a cat.
In November of last year Leishae started going to monthly city council meetings to ask for an ordinance change that would make it legal for city residents to own pot bellied pigs. In February, the city council agreed to make the change.
Soon after, William said the police department contacted them about a stray pot bellied pig they found outside of the Safford Apartments. With nowhere to take the pig, the police asked the Bruckners if they could take it in. The Bruckners agreed.
That’s what inspired the Bruckners to start their exotic animal rescue, William said.
“We kind of started out being founded by a need, obviously,” William said. “We found there’s a need for a place for animals to go if they’re not dogs.”
Located on 8th Avenue in the backyard of the Bruckners’ residence, the rescue now has three pigs, four roosters and five kittens. Although the house is located in a residential neighborhood, William said the property is zoned for commercial use.
The Bruckners also hope to use William’s mother’s house in town, which he said has more than two acres of available land to shelter more animals at.
William dreams of creating an artist collective that sells handmade goods and food, including the fruits he personally grows, to sustain the rescue. Fees from lessons the horticulturist plans to offer will also go toward the rescue.
“Mostly what we want to do is provide homemade goods to provide for the animals,” William said.
The Bruckners also have a hot dog cart they’ll bring to the upcoming Salsa Fest and other local events to raise money for the rescue.
Once the animals are brought to the rescue, the Bruckners hope to connect with people who will take them home and take care of them.
“We’re mostly here to be animal advocates,” William said. “Anytime an animal needs an advocate or a place to stay between houses, or help, we want to be the people that people can reach out to for help.”
Leishae said the name Trippy Treasure Exotic Pet Rescue “was just kind of something that kind of came together over time.” Between Leisahe wanting to start a crafts store with a similar name and William wanting to start a restaurant with the same name, “We managed to put both of those ideas together to support the animals.”
Because the Bruckners’ rescue facility is on the smaller side, William said they’re really looking to take care of smaller animals, like chickens, pigs, tortoises, birds and even fish, not bigger animals like donkeys or horses. However, they do have connections to people who can shelter horses and other larger animals if they do need rescuing.
“If somebody does call us and needs help, we want to be the ones that do the research to help them out,” William said. “We want to make sure the community knows that we’re here to help.”