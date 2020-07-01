A helicopter and two fire crews have been assigned to a fire on Mt. Graham that has been dubbed the Shake Fire.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire is located one half mile west of Ladybug Saddle off state route 366 on Mt. Graham and has consumed roughly 1.6 acres.
Coronado Forest public affairs officer Heidi Schewel said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
According to the Willcox Fire Department, the fire is burning on the Bonita side of the mountain, it is not threatening the city.