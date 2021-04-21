Mount Graham Regional Medical Center was recently recognized with a 4-Star of Excellence in Healthcare Award for scoring in the top 25% nationally for Overall Quality of Care by PRC, privately-held healthcare research and consulting organization.
The Excellence in Healthcare Awards recognize organizations and individuals who achieve excellence throughout the year by improving patient experiences, healthcare employee engagement, and/or physician alignment and engagement based on surveys of the patients they serve.
“All of us at MGRMC choose to work here. Our commitment to those who walk through our doors is to provide the highest quality services with genuine concern for the well-being of each patient, every time. We believe that we can and do make a difference in the lives of those who trust their care to us. We take our responsibility of providing quality health care seriously because we know we don’t just care for patients, we care for our neighbors, our friends, and our family,” said Roland Knox, chief executive officer at MGRMC.
Knox said the past year has been challenging, but the staff at MGRMC did an incredible job.
"They adapted to every situation and continued to provide excellent patient care. This award is because of them; it shows just how incredible and hardworking they truly are. The Admin Team wants the staff to know just how grateful they are for all of our staff’s hard work and commitment to our community's health," Knox said.