Starting in January, Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center administrators began holding meetings with members of the community, staff, providers and board members to come up with a strategic plan in light of the fact the population the hospital serves has grown by 3% over the last five years and the number of people 65 and older has grown 10.5%. In all, the group met 20 times and they released their plan in June.
CEO Roland Knox and community relations director Shaylee Richards recently agreed to participate in a Question and Answer session about the process and the plan.
Q: Has the hospital created strategic plans in the past? If so, how often are they completed? When was the last one?
A: Mount Graham Regional Medical Center does have strategic planning meetings on a regular basis, however, this is first formal written document of this magnitude we have done in a number of years.
Going through the pandemic last year made it clear to our administration and Board of Directors that we needed clear guidelines to maintain a path of hope for the future of MGRMC, and our community, for many years to come. Our main goal with this plan is to ensure we are doing everything we can to serve the needs of our community.
Q: What tasks/goals resulted from the last strategic plan?
A: Our four main goals are
1. Provide excellent and quality patient care
2. Be the employer of choice
3. Improve financial sustainability and growth
4. Have an open dialogue with our community
Q: The hospital has prioritized cardiology, inpatient dialysis and wound care. Please explain why.
A: Those priorities were actually identified in early 2020, before COVID came into our world. That consistency was already there when we started focusing on our future plan later in 2020. We have picked those back up first and foremost as we continued our strategic plan. Those three have been discussed in strategic planning and growth at the hospital for several years. They were more formalized in early 2020 when we made the decision to work with Pima Heart and Vascular, who is in our community, in cardiology. That was really a big step forward for us and for Pima Heart when they agreed to return to our campus and our new building. Cardiology has always been a front-and-center focus for us, but when we were able to come to that verbal agreement with Pima Heart, then that stayed on the top of our list to develop service-wise. They'd been off campus for more than 10 years... Demographics played a role and in any communication we've had with the community cardiology always seems to come up first...In these conversations with strategic planning, dialysis and wound care kept coming up as specific items that the community is always in need for.
Q: Does the plan revolve around a specific time frame and if so, what is it?
A: This strategic plan is designed to guide us through 2026. With that being said, we have created this plan to be a living document; the plan will evolve as the needs of our community change. This will allow us to better serve our community as needs arise.
Q: Please describe the hospital's current financial situation. How was it impacted by COVID-19?
A: MGRMC’s financial situation is strong, stable, and growing. During the pandemic we did see a significant reduction in the number of patients served with proportional financial impact. The federal government's COVID supplemental payments cushioned that impact and has allowed MGRMC to maintain financially strong, stable, and growing.
Q: How difficult is it to recruit and retain staff? What steps are being taken to attract staff?
A: We're very unique. We have a large segment of our community that is committed to health care. If you look at our roster of physicians, nurses, technologists, people who work in housekeeping and administration throughout our organization there's a predominance of people that actually were born and raised here or their families live here and then they find a job here at our hospital. Recruitment and retention is difficult for us, but not as difficult as it is in other rural areas.
We're going into the schools to help the children in the schools know more about what a career in healthcare can be. I also want to mention the relationship with Eastern Arizona College. They have a lot of local residents who go to school there, particularly in the nursing program and that's really helped us be able to maintain a stable nursing workforce.
Q: How complicated was it to work on this in the middle of a pandemic?
A: That's a really good question because when we started this in early January that's really when the last surge came that we had and it was the heaviest and the toughest one. We kept moving through it and what we found is that, as an organization, it gave us a vision into the future. That's what was inspiring for us on the administrative side of it. We kept scheduling the meetings, holding the meetings, continuing the conversation, continuing to work on this document and we saw the positive impact on the community members and with our own staff. Yes, it was difficult work, but I would say it was easier work than what our frontline staff had to do by taking care of patients face-to-face. When we put it into perspective for ourselves, it was look, what we're doing is easy work compared to what they're doing and that's what we need to do so that as we work through this we have a vision for the future to give them hope for the future looking forward.
Q: What else would hospital executives like Graham/Greenlee county residents to know?
A: We are committed to our community. Our community was the driving force behind this strategic plan. This plan was not something that we just wanted to do inhouse. We wanted our community's input. We had several meetings with the community as well as some one-on-one meetings with people who couldn't make it to these meetings to make sure their input was heard.