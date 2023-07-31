Nicholas Muenchow

Nicholas Muenchow's promotion to patrol sergeant for Safford Police Department was effective July 29.

Nicholas Muenchow, of the Safford Police Department, has been promoted to the position of patrol sergeant, the department announced on its Facebook page.

Muenchow's promotion was effective as of July 29, Safford Police Chief Brian Avila said. The position opened up as a result of both Avila's own promotion to chief in the aftermath of former Chief Glenn Orr's retirement and former Patrol Sgt. Tyler Cluff assuming Avila's previous post as captain.

