Nicholas Muenchow, of the Safford Police Department, has been promoted to the position of patrol sergeant, the department announced on its Facebook page.
Muenchow's promotion was effective as of July 29, Safford Police Chief Brian Avila said. The position opened up as a result of both Avila's own promotion to chief in the aftermath of former Chief Glenn Orr's retirement and former Patrol Sgt. Tyler Cluff assuming Avila's previous post as captain.
According to the SPD Facebook post, Muenchow started his career in law enforcement in 2013 with the University of Arizona Police Department, where he worked patrol for approximately four years. He joined SPD in 2017 and has worked in patrol and served as a field training officer.
Prior to his law enforcement career, Muenchow graduated from University of Arizona with a bachelor's degree in public management and public policy. He also served in the U.S. Army as a commissioned officer from 2009-2013.
Avila said the patrol sergeant position is the first line supervisor of the patrol officers. He said the job requires proficiency as a patrol officer and advanced knowledge in areas such as policy and procedure, decision making, situational awareness, and personnel management.
"The patrol sergeant is probably the most important position in a police department as they have day-to-day contact with patrol and are responsible for ensuring that newer officers are being trained and molded into the set standards," Avila said.
