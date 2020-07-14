A Safford man who pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in a 2019 double murder was given two life sentences Monday. The woman who led authorities to the victims' bodies was sentenced to two years in prison.
William Marengo, 29, entered a guilty plea in May for the January 2019 murders of Ruben Nicolas Morales, 36, of Salt Lake City and Sabrena Martin, 22, of Safford.
On Monday Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson sentenced Marengo to a pair of consecutive life terms - which Graham County Chief Deputy Attorney L. Scott Bennet recommended.
Marengo's defense attorney, Dennis McCarthy, asked Peterson to allow Marengo to serve his two life sentences at the same time, or concurrently.
Bennett argued concurrent terms would let one of the murders go unpunished.
"To my knowledge there has never been a similar conviction or sentence in Graham County. While this resolution does not take away the loss suffered by the families, it does illustrate that the courts will do what they can to punish those responsible," said Bennett.
The murders were committed in a trailer at Thunderbird Mobile Estates that Marengo and his girlfriend, Keyonna Wilson, 26, shared with the victims. Wilson told authorities they happened Jan. 18, the day Martin's family reported her missing. Morales was reported missing around the same time.
Wilson pleaded guilty to abandoning or concealing a dead body and evidence tampering, both felonies. Peterson gave her given two years in prison Monday, the maximum sentence allowable, with three years of probation to follow.
Martin and Morales were found buried in a cellar near the trailer last August. Their bodies were wrapped in blankets and bound with tape and ropes, with plastic bags over their heads. An Aug. 27 autopsy by the Pima County Medical Examiner revealed both were shot in the head, Morales twice. Martin also received several other wounds, possibly from a machete or hatchet.
According to sheriff’s department reports, Marengo originally claimed six drug cartel members killed Morales and Martin in the couple’s bedroom, forcing him to watch, then took the bodies away. Marengo said Martin pleaded for her life, saying she had a 3-month-old baby with Morales.
Marengo said one of the cartel members said they needed to make an example out of Morales.
Later he changed his story, claiming Wilson manipulated him into killing the victims because they were “bad/evil” people. He said she reloaded the gun while he struggled with Martin after shooting Morales and it was her idea to blame cartel members. Marengo said he took a half-ounce of heroin and $100 from Morales.
Wilson said she was in their room when she heard the shots. She told detectives she was compelled to help Marengo move and bury the bodies, clean the room and dispose of evidence because she was afraid he would harm her and her family. She told authorities the same fear kept her from coming forward.
Wilson said they kept the bodies in a car trunk before burying them in the cellar. They made three trips to the area of the San Jose diversion dam to get rid of evidence, including their clothes, the victims’ cell phones and a blowup mattress they used to line the car trunk.
Marengo and Wilson stayed in the trailer three days after the slayings, then started moving from motel to motel before heading to Tucson. While there, Marengo sold the gun for $80. At one point he was picked up on a warrant for failing to appear for sentencing on a drug charge in Graham County, but a Pima County judge released him.
On Aug. 21, having returned to Safford, Marengo was arrested on that warrant during a Safford Police shoplifting call. He gave a false name at first, then admitted his identity, according to police.
Following Marengo’s arrest, Wilson contacted an attorney who made arrangements for her to speak with detectives.
According to detectives’ reports, Wilson led the authorities to the cellar and to the various places where she said she and Marengo disposed of evidence, including bloody carpeting and carpet padding.