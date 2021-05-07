After 24 years of preserving history, Edres Barney is passing the torch, allowing someone else to take on the role of museum curator at the Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society.
“It’s time for someone with more energy to take over the job. There is a lot of work to be done,” the 82-year-old said. “I’ve been reaping the rewards of being the curator for so many years, it’s time for someone else to.”
Karrie Wilson from Fort Thomas will be Barney’s replacement. Wilson is history-oriented and cares about the museum, Barney said.
The museum, which was created in 1963, is located in a two-story building on North Main Street in Pima. Since the main museum building used to be a bank, the museum has a bank vault as well as an empty safe.
Barney began her role as volunteer curator after she moved into the community to take care of her elderly mother. One of the first things she did was type up labels for each of the items in the museum and had them laminated for display. Prior to that each item’s description was written by hand.
“We also moved things around, making new displays,” she said. “I also took people on tours, and I particularly liked having school kids and scout groups coming to the museum.”
There was no typical day at the museum, and each day brought something new depending on who visited. Often times people from out-of-state visited, looking for artifacts or researching family.
A retired banker, Barney said she always had an interest in history. She has written articles for the Eastern Arizona Courier on local historical events and people, relying heavily on her personal library of historical books and records within the museum. Before moving to Graham County, Barney belonged to multiple historical associations in other regions of the state.
“I like history. I like the history of the people and to see what they accomplished with the meager things they had. I’ve always had an appreciation for who came before,” she said.
Helping others research was one of her favorite parts of the job, she said.
“I loved every bit of it. The most rewarding part came when people found something out about their ancestors and they are so thrilled. It did my heart so good,” she said.
She has learned over the years that keeping records is important. Although many people don’t think of their posterity, Barney said it is good to leave something behind for the future. For the most part, many of the Gila Valley pioneers did leave something behind.
“I hope this museum continues to be open and available to the people for enjoyment and research. It’s definitely grown to be an important part of the community. I would like to see everything carried on,” Barney said.