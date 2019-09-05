PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division offices in Clifton and Safford will be closed for one week, starting Monday, Sept. 9, for employee training.
In announcing the temporary closure, Arizona Department of Transportation said, “MVD personnel will be undergoing training on a new state-of-the-art internal customer service computer system that will be installed throughout MVD later this year, replacing the existing outdated platform.”
Customers will still be able to access MVD services during the closure, as the MVD mobile office will be set up in the parking lot of the Safford MVD office, 310 W. Main St.
The mobile office has five service counters and can perform all MVD services except written tests and road tests.
In addition, more than two-thirds of MVD services are available online at servicearizona.com and by establishing a free personal MVD account at azmvdnow.az.gov.
For more information on hours and locations, including Authorized Third Party providers, go to azdot.gov/MVD.