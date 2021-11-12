Issues with the global economy’s ability to produce and transport goods around the world is also impacting local farmers abilities to get the equipment and parts they need to harvest their cotton crop.
“Just parts for equipment is hard to get and a lot of the farm chemicals we use. I don’t know, you just sort of turn the corner and you don’t know what they’re going to have,” said Matt Palmer, of VIP Farms in Thatcher. “A lot of the normal everyday parts that we need, stuff we didn’t even think about before, you have to think ahead.”
Along with paying higher prices for fuel for his farm equipment and parts in general, Palmer said he’s having difficulties finding tires for his tractors and cotton pickers.
Those that can find tires and other necessary parts for farm machinery are panic buying and hoarding what they can, Palmer said.
With 3,000 acres of cotton to harvest, “Harvest is all about timing and getting your crop out before the bad weather hits,” Palmer said. “It can be a real game changer if you’re not able to get your harvest operation running.”
The biggest threat, he said, is not being able to harvest all his cotton crop before it rains or hails. Rain, he said, reduces the quality of the cotton. Not having all the right parts for your farm equipment when you need them can hamper a farmer’s ability to harvest their fields on schedule, before that rain or hail hits.
With all that gloom and doom in mind though, Palmer said right now he’s doing fine, keeping on schedule and continuing to hope that things don’t get bad.
“So far we’ve been OK, we haven’t had any huge crisis,” he said.”But, cross my fingers, we’ll do okay.”
“I might have had to be down a day or two days while I waited for two days (for farm equipment to be delivered). Maybe,” said Justin Laython, partner at YL Farms, about how supply issues have affected him and his business. “Nothing stands out to me.”
For Laython, the worst effects of the global supply chain issue on his business is a couple days of delays in delivering parts and equipment.
“Not necessarily because of L.A., but beyond that. Everything’s just been slowed and delayed,” Laython said, referring to an incident last month where an underwater oil pipeline off the coast of Long Beach, California was ruptured, spilling petroleum along the coastline and beaches of Orange and San Diego counties. The U.S. Coast Guard is currently investigating if the rupture was caused by a shipping container’s anchor.
Part of the supply chain problem, according to a New York Times article, is that shipping containers filled with protective gear were sent from China to West Africa and South Asia and because they don’t send products back to China, the containers got stuck there.
Companies willing to pay skyrocketing shipping prices are getting their merchandise, but not quickly.
And, those containers that have made it through to the United States have ended up stuck out in the ocean because of a lack of available docks and dock workers to unload them. Worse yet, there’s a lack of truck drivers to haul products away.
Bill Ryan, the store manager for both the Thatcher and Wilcox locations of Stotz Equipment, confirmed that transportation issues are causing delays.
“Before it was two days (to deliver items), now it’s four or five days,” Ryan said.
Those transportation issues have raised transportation prices too, Ryan said, a price they then have to transfer to their customers.
“More than anything I see aggravation. People are aggravated. It shouldn’t have happened, but it did because of certain laws that have been put in place,” Ryan said, referring to both various federal and California state vehicle emissions laws that he said prohibitively limit the transportation industry from operating effectively.
It hasn’t yet gone up, but Ryan also thinks the price of steel and other material will also eventually go up, affecting the price of farm equipment, like the price of construction materials are rising.
“They’re just bound to go up,” Ryan said.
Having said that, “It’s all going to be okay,” he said.
“It will pass. It’s already improving,” said Billy Napier, the parts manager for Stotz Equipment. “This won’t last that much longer, then everything will be back to normal I think.”
Napier said the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affected the shipping and transportation industries, but that’s waning.
Stotz, as a certified John Deere dealership, is also being affected by the ongoing United Auto Workers labor strike at 12 different John Deere manufacturing facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas that began last month.
“Until this strike is over, we’ll be experiencing delays,” Napier said.
Equipment like lawnmowers are “non-existent right now,” Napier said. Tractors too are taking longer to ship and be delivered.
“But in general, in parts, it’s caused a hiccup, but it hasn’t caused major disruptions,” Napier said.
For parts, the strike has just added onto delays already caused by the ongoing pandemic Napier said.
When COVID-19 hit, many factories shut down or slowed down because workers got sick or were in quarantine. As a result, shipping companies figured there would be less demand for items so they trimmed their schedules.
However, according to people who have studied the issue, people stuck at home actually overloaded the system by buying, buying, buying. Manufacturers also bought in huge quantities, fearful their supplies would run out.
For parts and a lot of farm equipment, that’s meant just a couple days of delays in getting items delivered, Napier said, something that local farmers and other customers are willing to endure.
Everyone has been very understanding, everyone in our valley anyway,” Napier said.