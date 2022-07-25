Border DC

A bus that carried migrants from the border to Washington, D.C., idles near Union Station, just two blocks from the U.S. Capitol. The trips, paid for by Texas and Arizona, are straining local resources, D.C. officials said.

WASHINGTON — Washington, D.C., officials are asking federal and regional governments to help area nonprofits stretched thin by busloads of migrants who are being sent to the city by the governors of Arizona and Texas.

To which Gov. Doug Ducey said, “Welcome to our world.”

Migrants meet with local aid workers after getting off the bus that carried them from the border to Washington, D.C. The trips, paid for by Texas and Arizona, are straining the resources of local non-profits that work with the migrants, D.C. officials said.
An aid worker leads a group of migrants into Washington's Union Station to get food after they were dropped off by a bus the brought them from the border to Washington, D.C. The trips, paid for by Texas and Arizona, are straining the resources of local non-profits that work with the migrants, D.C. officials said.

