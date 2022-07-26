Depression

For people aged 10 to 34 years, suicide is a leading cause of death, according to data compiled by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

 COURTESY PHOTO

A new three-digit suicide prevention hotline number went live on July 16.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline replaces the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis or any other kind of emotional distress.

