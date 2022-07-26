A new three-digit suicide prevention hotline number went live on July 16.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline replaces the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis or any other kind of emotional distress.
People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
The Lifeline accepts calls, texts and chats. It is completely free of charge.
The Lifeline, which also links to the Veterans Crisis Line, follows a three-year joint effort by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to put crisis care more in reach for people in need.
The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, signed into law after the passage of bipartisan legislation in 2020, authorized 988 as a new three-digit number for suicide and mental health crisis support. All telephone service and text providers in the U.S. and the five major U.S. territories were required by the FCC to activate 988 no later than July 16.
FCC staff first proposed 988 in a report to Congress in August 2019 as the nationwide, easy-to-remember, three-digit dialing code for individuals in crisis to connect to suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. On July 16, 2020, the FCC adopted rules designating 988 for this purpose. Recognizing the need to better support at-risk communities in crisis, including youth and individuals with disabilities, the FCC adopted additional rules in November 2021 to expand access to this important service by establishing the ability to also text 988. To ensure that calls to 988 reach the Lifeline, the FCC adopted rules that also required all covered providers to implement 10-digit dialing in areas that use seven-digit dialing with 988 as the first three numbers of the phone number, impacting 82 area codes across the country.
“All across our country, people are hurting. They need help. The good news is that getting that help just got a lot easier. Starting tomorrow, 988 will be available nationwide for individuals in crisis, and their loved ones, to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline more easily,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a release. “This cross-government effort has been years in the making and comes at a crucial point to help address the mental health crisis in our country, especially for our young people.”
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a network of more than 200 state and local call centers funded by HHS through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). In 2021, the Lifeline received 3.6 million calls, chats, and texts. That number is expected to at least double within the first full year after the 988 transition.
The Lifeline provides live crisis center phone services in English and Spanish and uses Language Line Solutions to provide translation services in over 250 additional languages. The Lifeline currently serves TTY users either through their preferred relay service or by dialing 711 and then 800-273-8255. Lifeline also offers services through chat and text. Lifeline is in the process of expanding to video phone service to better serve deaf or hard of hearing individuals.
SAMHSA also recognizes the unique implementation barriers and challenges facing tribal nations and is committed to supporting coordination efforts with the existing Lifeline infrastructure. SAMHSA expects state and territories to coordinate with Tribal nations to ensure supportive response for tribal contacts to 988, while maintaining respect for tribal nation sovereignty.
The Lifeline is also in need of crisis counselors to assist with its efforts. For more information, visit SAMHSA’s 988 jobs page.