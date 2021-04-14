For the second time in three weeks representatives from NatureSweet and Bayacan met at Bonita Elementary School to try to persuade Bonita residents that growing medical marijuana in NatureSweet greenhouses would be advantageous for them.
On March 25, NatureSweet Executive Chairman Bryant Ambelang told residents gathered at Bonita Elementary that unless he’s able to sell one or more of the company’s greenhouse sites to Bayacan he will have no choice but to close his Bonita operation. That closure would mean a loss of $650,000 in local property tax revenue for the K-8 school, he said.
Bayacan would grow medicinal marijuana on one or two of the sites and Ambelang would turn two of his remaining sites into a research and development area and grow tomatoes and other crops on the remaining two.
On Monday, Skip Hulett, the general counsel for NatureSweet, and Heather Dukes, legal counselor for Bayacan, told about one dozen people at the school district's board meeting it's important for both companies to have community support for the sale of the greenhouse, and how non-disruptive they want Bayacan’s business to be to the small community of Bonita.
“We want to stick to the status quo as close as possible,” Hulett said, arguing Bayacan’s medical marijuana growing operation would be similar to NatureSweet’s produce growing operation in terms of the two crops growing seasons and odor.
Representatives from both companies also emphasized the impact of the sale would have on agricultural employment in the area, and the impact it would have on the local school district.
Hulett said that the last growing season at NatureSweet’s Bonita site would be this July if the Bayacan deal does not receive the support of the community, and ultimately the Graham County Board of Supervisors.
Hulett added that if the deal does go through, Bayacan would give $120,000 to the Bonita school district per year and “hundreds” of jobs would be created at Bayacan and the research and development facility.
If the deal does not work out, Hulett again warned of a $650,00 decrease in property tax revenue for the school district.
Although school board members and Bonita Superintendent Jonathan Truschke were prohibited from discussing the matter during the meeting, Truschke disputed the veracity of Hulett's comments afterward.
Citing Arizona Revised Statute 15-980, Truschke said if NatureSweet shuts down in Bonita and doesn’t pay their property taxes, the state would step in and pay what the company would have paid in property taxes to the school district. Truschke added that the school district relied on this law and funds from the state for approximately three years when the property’s previous owners, Eurofresh, went into bankruptcy.
Truschke added that he, nor the school board, has the power to approve or deny the sale of the property to Bayacan.
“We don’t have any control over how the [Graham County] board of supervisors handle this decision. It’s out of our hands.”
Hulett and Dukes are asking Bonita parents and residents to attend another meeting to further discuss Bayacan’s proposal. It's set for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the American Legion Post 32 in Safford.