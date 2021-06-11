Internships for college students, grants and scientific research on tomato varieties are some of the things that NatureSweet presented as possibilities for their proposed research and development facility in Bonita in a presentation to administrators and staff members at Eastern Arizona College on Thursday.
The presentation, given by Skip Hulett, the general counsel for NatureSweet, sketched out general ideas the company has for a research and development facility in vacant greenhouses the company has in Bonita, and how the college could benefit from it.
“R&D is constantly required in our business,” Hulett said after showing a video of a large agricultural research and development center in Europe. “Why not do it in the U.S.?”
One idea presented would be to consolidate NatureSweet’s research and development initiatives, currently done in different facilities in Mexico, in the proposed Bonita facility, including research into new tomato crop varieties and sustainable farming methods.
The research done at the facility could involve the company taking on interns from the college. The company would also look to the college to help write grants for future projects and expansions of the facility’s programs.
Hulett added the proposed facility has the potential to bring in high paying professional jobs in scientific research to Graham County, but he could not say how many jobs the facility would create in the county.
The company would also look to lease space in the facility to other agricultural research schools and businesses.
“We are committed to this community, we really are,” Hulett said, “We want to partner with you, so help us.“
Whether or not the facility is built is tied to whether the company will be able to sell a portion of its greenhouses in Bonita to Bayacan, a company that grows marijuana.
Back in December 2020, the Graham County Planning and Zoning Commission voted eight to one against Bayacan’s proposal to rezone the NatureSweet property to grow marijuana. When it appeared as though the Board of Supervisors was going to vote down the measure, too, Bayacan pulled its application. Since then Bayacan and NatureSweet have appeared together at multiple community events to persuade members of the public and local political officials to reconsider the proposal.
Heather Dukes, legal counselor for Bayacan, was also present at the presentation.
Hulett said those events had forced NatureSweet to engage with the community in Graham County like never before.
“I think this has forced Bryant (Ambelang. NatureSweet’s executive chairman) and I to get to know this community, and this is a great community, and there’s a lot more we can do,” Hulett said.
On June 16, the county’s planning and zoning commission will vote on Bayacan's resubmitted rezoning application.
“If this thing moves the way we’re praying and hoping, then we’ll start working on (the R&D facility) immediately,” Hulett said. “We already are, to be honest.”