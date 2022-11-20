Miss San Carlos High School first and second attendants Erniessa Ward and Henriette Joey performed in traditional dress at their first-ever presentation at Fairbanks Middle School in Morenci last week.
Fairbanks Middle School sixth-grade teacher Raylyn Chee, far right, dances with students last week during a presentation by San Carlos High School. Chee was instrumental in helping the school celebrate Native American Week, in honor of Native American Month.
There’s a toe guard made of cow’s hide curling up from the sole of a traditional San Carlos Apache moccasin that helps protect against the spines of desert flora. But what many people don’t know is that those same moccasins, usually worn at knee length, can roll all the way to the wearer’s thighs for extra warmth during cold weather.
That’s one of many cultural details Fairbanks Middle School students in Morenci learned during a presentation by San Carlos High School on traditional attire during Fairbanks' first-ever Native American Week.
At a Nov. 17 performance in the Fairbanks gym, San Carlos students showcased traditional dances, songs and attire, led by SCHS Assistant Principal Darina Thompson. When Morenci students were asked to join in several social dances, the gym erupted as excited students vied to be chosen by their teachers.
Dancers linked arms and circled a group of male drummers. When the beat started and the song began, the dancers moved clockwise, pulsing as a collective wave toward and then away from the drummers. Sneakers squeaked on the polished floor.
“We’re your neighbors on the western side,” Thompson said after the dancers returned to their seats. “And now that we social dance together, we’re friends.”
Raylyn Chee, a sixth grade reading teacher at Fairbanks, said it was first time the neighboring high school had visited Morenci. After pitching the idea of Native American Week to school officials last year, Chee, who is Navajo from Chinle, set about planning a special celebration centered on nationally recognized Native American Month.
So far, students had celebrated days centered on jewelry culture, traditional hair and “Rock your mocs.”
As Morenci students carried on with their day, the San Carlos bus loaded up. Drummers removed hide stretched over the mouths of stainless steel stockpots, dumping the water used for tonal properties out onto the grass. They investigated goodie bags handed out by Morenci during a thank you ceremony to the visiting school: candy, a branded pencil pouch, and Wildkats sticker to commemorate the visit.
As a breeze kicked up, Miss San Carlos first and second attendants, Erniessa Ward and Henriette Joey, wearing eagle feathers in their hair, looked like bright birds in their trade blue and yellow trade dresses, traditional wear influenced by Mexican culture.
“Everybody has a clanship,” Chee said. Getting students to dig into their family’s heritage and traditions, and celebrating that as a class, could bring confidence to the kids, she said.
“A lot of our kids, they feel like they’re lost,” she added. “It doesn’t matter where you are: You gotta know who you are, and you carry that with you.”