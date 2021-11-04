The residents of three mobile homes used garden hoses Thursday night to save their homes when a fire completely destroyed a fourth mobile home in the Lone Star Mobile Estates. No one was injured, authorities said.
Safford Fire Department Assistant Chief John McGaughey said the Graham County Sheriff's Office received 911 calls around 7 p.m. Thursday about a mobile home fire on East Nelson Place and it was unknown if anyone was inside.
When firefighters arrived they found the mobile home and at least a dozen cars surrounding the home fully engulfed in flames and the neighbors on both sides and behind the home battling back the fire with garden houses, McGaughey said.
The lone occupant of the home, a woman, had managed to get out of the single-wide safely, McGaughey said. She admitted the fire was caused by a candle.
Two of the neighbors were successful at battling back the blaze, but the fire did cause damage to the side of a third, McGaughey said.
The neighborhood is off Highway 191 east of South Montierth Lane.
Roughly 15 firefighters were still on the scene at 9:30 p.m. and were expected to be there for hours because there were layers of debris that needed to be fully extinguished and every vehicle needed to be inspected for smoldering fires, McGaughey said.
Steve McGaughey, the community development director for the county’s planning and zoning department, said the county has been battling with the man who lives in the home for five years to clean up the property. In fact, the Graham County Attorney's Office is in the process of determining if the county can clear the property and attach a lien to it.
The man also built a second story on top of the mobile home without obtaining permits, Steve McGaughey said. The home hasn't had utilities in years, he said.
What happened Thursday night is what the neighbors have been fearing for years, Steve McGaughey said.
The county has had trouble taking action because the man who lives in the home obtained it in a trade and never executed the deed so his name is not on the property, Steve McGaughey said.
The man is currently in the Graham County Adult Detention Center.
According to Graham County Sheriff's Office records, he was arrested on disorderly conduct and criminal damage charges Oct. 16 after admitting to setting a fire to scare people he suspected of crimes.
According to a the report, another East Nelson Place resident called the GCSO around 6 a.m. and reported he’d just had windows broken out of his car and his house by a man who had also started a fire in his front yard using palm fronds and trash.
A deputy said when he arrived the suspect was on top of a homemade second story plywood structure and referring to himself as “Michael the Archangel.” The man also made comments about prostitution and 12 girls being kidnapped and raped.
In addition, the deputy reported the man told him his neighbors were trying to kill him because he knew about the rapes and he’d started the fire to scare them.
“(He) continued to make comments about burning down their houses and breaking their windows,” the deputy wrote.
The deputy was able to convince the man to come down and walk to his patrol car where he was handcuffed, according to the report.
In addition to the disorderly conduct and criminal damage charges, the man was booked into the jail on an outstanding warrant for disorderly conduct.