When her brother James Thomas went missing while serving his country in Vietnam in 1968, Verdell Walker said no one ever talked about it and it felt as though everyone had forgotten all about him.
On Saturday, she saw that simply wasn't true.
Members of American Legion Post No. 32, the Patriot Guard Riders and several Safford residents turned up at the Graham County Court House to honor Thomas, thanks to a pair of Texans she'd never met.
More than 50 years ago, Beth Sunderman, 69, spent $2.50 to buy one of the metal bracelets being sold by a group of college students who wanted to remember American servicemen who were either prisoners of war or missing in action. She ended up with the bracelet of Sgt. James Thomas, but other than his name and the day he went missing, she knew nothing about him.
Last month, Sunderman's husband, Max, 72, found Thomas’ story on pownetwork.org, realized he was from Safford and called the Eastern Arizona Courier to ask for help in locating Thomas’ family. Within hours of posting the story on the paper’s Facebook page and website, the Sundermans were on the phone with Thomas’ niece, Anna Hart, and Walker, 68.
The Sundermans asked Walker if she wanted the bracelet and once assured she did, they went about making it happen in a special way.
Several members of the Patriot Guard Riders, led by Max Sunderman, drove up to the courthouse Saturday with a police escort, their motorcycles flying Old Glory and the POW/MIA flag.
The crowd then heard Thomas' story.
On April 3, 1968, the 20-year-old was on a 45-man patrol in the Quang Nam Province near An Hoa when he disappeared. According to the network, the patrol had stopped to rest and after a short period, moved on.
When they reached their destination, they discovered Thomas was missing and backtracked to their rest stop. They found his helmet, pack and canteen.
Afterward, the Sundermans presented Walker with the bracelet, certificates and a binder filled with messages sent to Thomas through pownetwork.org. Prayers were said, Taps was played and a 21-gun salute was performed all while a tearful Walker and many of her family members watched.
One of Walker's fellow church members, Laurie Smith, arranged for the Sundermans to dine with Walker Friday night.
"It was really nice to hear about James from his family," Beth Sunderman said. "We talked about their childhood and family and his missing medals."
A box containing all of Thomas' medals, including a Purple Heart, went missing after his mother, Govie, died. Now the Sundermans are determined to help Walker get them replaced.
"This really touched my heart that all of these people out here wanted to do this for him," Walker said. "Once he went missing no one talked about it and I didn't think nobody cared."
Neither she nor her husband slept Friday night, Beth Sunderman said.
"This just brought it full circle for us," she said.