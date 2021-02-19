Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic loss of Kade Nelson, Mason Gann and Emmett Darnell in a car wreck.  On Friday, Thatcher High School students picked up litter around the school and hosted a barbecue to celebrate Kade. On Thursday, Pima High School staff members and students held a moment of silence for Mason. They also remembered him by gathering around his truck to enjoy his favorite snacks of Dr. Pepper and Goldfish crackers. On Saturday, March 6 the Gila Valley Strong Memory Vehicle Drive will be held. Three groups will meet at Duncan, Fort Thomas and Pima high schools at 10 a.m. and drive their decorated vehicles to Bashas' in Thatcher for a gathering to remember the teens.

