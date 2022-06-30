Gov. Doug Ducey has approved removing the arbitrary cap on the size of affordable housing apartment communities built by non-profits looking for property tax exemptions. The new bill, HB2610, encourages new construction of larger affordable apartment communities across Arizona that rent solely to income-eligible tenants.
“We are committed to growing our state’s affordable housing inventory and this law helps by eliminating an unnecessary barrier to development,” said Tom Simplot, director of Arizona Department of Housing.
Previously, non-profit developers could only qualify for a real estate tax exemption on apartment communities up to 200 units. The new law eliminates the cap and makes tax exemptions (which have no direct cost to the state) available on larger complexes.
“We believe this law will directly result in more, new affordable housing,” Simplot said. “The 200-unit limit was an arbitrary deterrent preventing non-profit organizations from receiving property tax exemptions, which is a primary method the state uses to stimulate the creation of new affordable housing.”
ADOH estimates that 270,000 housing units are needed statewide just to meet current demand.
“The need in Arizona is real and this law is a positive step in broadening a non-profit’s ability to develop a larger number of affordable housing units,” Simplot said.