Safford residents should note Thursday’s residential trash will be collected Wednesday, Nov. 9. Friday’s residential trash will be collected Thursday, Nov. 10. Trash routes on other days will not be affected. Commercial collection schedules may vary. The landfill will be closed on Friday. Questions may be directed to the Safford Public Works Department at (928) 432-4170.
Safford offices will be closed Thursday in observance of Veteran’s Day.
Safford City-Graham County Library will also be closed Thursday.
EAC to host Veterans Day event
Eastern Arizona College will host its annual Veterans Day commemoration at 11 a.m. Thurs., Nov. 10, to honor those who have served or are currently serving in the military.
The event will take place at 615 N. Stadium Ave. in Thatcher, on the west side of the Student Services Building near the flagpole. Parking is available near the event.
Featured remarks will be given by Aaron Westerfield, the college’s director of accreditation and effectiveness. Westerfield also serves as executive officer for the 996th Medical Company Area Support for the Arizona National Guard.
EAC marching band and choirs will perform patriotic music throughout the event. The commemoration is sponsored by the Associated Students of EAC.
Family-friendly performance
An upcoming production from the Eastern Arizona College’s Theater Department promises to offer enjoyment for viewers of all ages. “Peter and the Starcatcher” is a Tony-winning play that pays homage to Peter Pan. It offers pirates, a band of boys, a sea voyage and a precious treasure. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and run from Nov. 16-19 on the EAC Fine Arts Auditorium at 615 N. Stadium Ave.