The Thatcher Town Council on Monday voted to raise the town’s business license and home occupation fees from $20 to $40.
Thatcher Town Manager Heath Brown said the town had the same fee for over 20 years and that it was time to raise it.
“We’re just trying to cover our costs here, not make money on it,” Brown said.
Safford charges $50 a year for a business license, said Safford Town Manager John Cassella. Pima charges $25 a year for a business license for an “in-home” business and $50 a year for “out of home” businesses,” said Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis.
The council also approved the purchase and installation of a portable toilet and a hand washing station at the new recreation complex’s soccer field. Brown said they should be installed and ready for use sometime this week.
The council also discussed the purchasing new garbage trucks in the near future and the possibility of selling of two of the town’s garbage trucks. They also talked about raising sanitation fees while simultaneously lowering sewer rates to pay for them.
“We’re in a situation where we need to do something about our garbage trucks,” Brown said.
Brown said the town usually purchases a new garbage truck every six or so years, but because of growth and development in the town, routes have gotten too big for the town’s one garbage truck driver to handle and too much for the town’s older fleet of trucks to handle.
The council estimated it would net the town around $20,000 if they sold the older trucks and a newer used truck would cost around $125,000. The council would then purchase a new garbage truck for around $300,000 next year, Brown said.
The council will further discuss their garbage truck plans at the next town council meeting in September.