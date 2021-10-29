Most people have heard the expression about the wheels of justice turning slowly, but a handful of folks in Graham County decided they wanted to do something to speed them up and they did.
Graham County Attorney Scott Bennett, Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson and members of the defense bar worked together and launched the Early Disposition Court in July.
Instead of going to a court hearing every 30-45 days for months on end, participants are arraigned and sentenced during one single hearing.
The program is reserved only for those defendants who are accused of committing a non-violent offense, have little to no criminal histories and would more than likely end up on probation anyway, Peterson said. Most of the 50 or so who’ve gone through EDC so far have been addicted to drugs and/or alcohol.
“We had the feeling that we could more effectively streamline case processing to try and find opportunities to help individuals with substance abuse problems obtain treatment sooner and improve the outcome of their case in the long run,” Peterson said.
Once a suspect is arrested and the county attorney’s office has all of the police reports, the case is evaluated to see if it should be handled in the EDC, Peterson said. If the answer is yes, the entire packet of information is shared with the assigned defense attorney on the case who will then determine the strength of the state’s evidence and if the offer of EDC should be accepted.
The defendant is typically given a week to make a decision, but they can ask for a postponement in the event they’re waiting on lab results or if additional investigating needs to be done. Those who go through EDC typically have one follow-up court hearing about a month after they plead guilty.
The defendant can always choose to go through the court process in the traditional way if they feel the evidence against them is weak.
Bennett saw similar courts operating during his time in Maricopa and Pinal counties and asked Peterson if he’d be willing to try it in Graham County.
Having created the Graham County’s Adult Drug Court in March 2017 and the Community Wellness and Veterans Services program in August 2019, Peterson wasn’t too hard to convince. Many of the people in those courts would qualify for the EDC.
Defense attorneys weren’t too hard to convince, either.
“It wasn’t too hard because there are huge advantages to their clients,” Bennett said. “Certainly defense attorneys are realists and they recognize that if I have a client with no prior felony convictions and a drug addiction, if we wait six months before we do anything he’s going to have four or five more felonies. If we get it and nip it in the bud, so to speak, it’s better for them.”
Defense attorney Dennis McCarthy, a former prosecutor turned defense attorney, was immediately on board with the idea.
“It speeds up the process and it gets my clients on to probation and into treatment rather than languishing in the jail for weeks,” McCarty said.
The EDC helps clients get the help they need sooner, prevents further crimes from happening, saves the judge time and allows defense attorneys and prosecutors more time to focus on more serious matters such as murder, sexual assault and child molestation cases, he said.
Concerns were initially raised by defense attorneys who thought they might not get all of the evidence needed quickly enough to make a proper decision, McCarthy said. However, Bennett’s office has done a great job at turning over the “packets” of evidence in a timely manner.
Moreover, defense attorneys recognized the fact that defendants who participate in EDC get better plea agreements than those who don’t, McCarthy said. Although the defendants are likely to end up on probation whether they go through EDC or they go the traditional route, prosecutors will offer plea agreements with less jail time as an incentive to go through EDC.
The judge said defense attorneys also bought into the program because they didn’t have to worry about a loss of income; most low level offenders have attorneys who have contracts with the county and aren’t paid by the hour.
Eventually, Peterson said he’d love 50% or more of the 300-400 felony cases filed every year to go through the EDC.
“Judge Peterson is a forward thinking guy who is new to the bench and has some great ideas,” McCarthy said. “He’s community-minded and people should be pleased to know this program is saving money and getting people into treatment quicker.”