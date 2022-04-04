New disc golf club takes flight in the Gila Valley

Matt Hart stepped up to the tee box, turned to his friends and said “I’m competing but let’s have fun,” with a laugh. Then he launched his disc across a pond and into near-darkness.
That might as well be the motto of Gila Valley Disc Golf, a club that Hart and a group of friends officially started last month. Their home base is a nine-hole course at the Graham County Regional Park Complex.
“We all enjoy it and that community aspect of it is really cool,” Hart said. “You get all sorts of different types of people. Some just want to be out and some are super competitive.”
The $10 membership fee comes with a numbered tag (lower is better.) Players can challenge each other for tags in a trade-up system.
The course has been around for a couple years, but the group only started coming together with more regularity over the past six months.
“People just kind of randomly started showing up here and there and meeting each other,” Hart said. “Almost every day you can find someone out here playing at different times of the day.”
The Facebook group, Gila Valley Disc Golf, is up to around 30 members and around 10-15 show up for a tournament.
Last week they held their third nighttime disc golf round. Each basket is equipped with a small LED light, which is just visible from the tee box.
Some players bring light-activated, glow-in-the-dark discs. The club also has a pack of small LED lights that stick on regular discs.
“It’s pretty fun. Playing at night, especially in the summertime, is such a blast,” Hart said.
Hart is from the Gila Valley but moved to Kansas City, Missouri, a few years ago and first played the sport with a friend there.
“Then after I got married, I said ‘we should go do that for a date,’” he said. “We did and I was just hooked from then on out. I would play two 18-hole courses everyday for a year straight.”
And that’s one of the reasons the sport has become so popular across the country: It’s accessible for everyone.
“It’s an extremely fun, inclusive sport and anyone can play it,” Hart said.
Hart said the Graham County Parks course is a terrific beginners course and he should know — he built it.
“I was really fortunate to get a job with Graham County Parks about four years ago,” he said. “I presented the idea to my boss and said ‘Hey in my free time can I construct these baskets and put a disc golf course out here?’”
A set of nine pre-built baskets might cost $5,000. Hart built his from scratch with $500 of chain.
“It was one of my first welding projects,” he said. “... What I kept in mind designing this course is making something that everyone can play with.”
His goal is to see the club — and the sport — continue to expand in the area.
“We’d like to build more courses in the future through partnerships around the Gila Valley and help the sport grow around here,” he said.