For the first time in 20 years, Graham County has a new prosecutor at the helm, but Scott Bennett said residents won’t be seeing any drastic changes.
“What’s nice is I inherited a very, very good office. We had a county attorney who served five terms and did a wonderful job. I had the true priviledge of working as his chief deputy for the last decade and I was able to learn a lot from him,” Bennett said last week.
Bennett described his staff as being very well-trained and again credited his predecessor, Ken Angle, who retired Dec. 31.
Since assuming his role, Bennett said he has hired a couple of attorneys, including his predecessor, Allan Perkins, who resigned his position as an Apache County Superior Court pro tem judge, to come back to Graham County. Perkins will be handling a lot of civil cases, Bennett said.
When he graduated from law school, Bennett said he spent a short time as a criminal defense attorney before joining the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Prior to joining the Graham County Attorney’s Office, he had been working at the Pinal County Attorney’s Office.
Just like Angle before him, Bennett said residents can rest assured defendants and victims will “get an honest shake” from him and his attorneys. There will be no preferential treatment, he said.
Scott Adams, who has assumed Bennett’s former role as chief deputy county attorney, agreed.
“We don’t take every case to trial and I think there’s wisdom in that. That way we can look at the individual, look at their circumstances, look at their criminal history and come to a resolution that’s fair for all sides, that protects the community and helps to recognize victims and hopefully prevents people from committing crimes in the future,” Adams said.
Residents will likely see Bennett out in the community a fair bit. He intends to hold the office’s second officer appreciation lunch next month and is planning a victims’ awareness week. He would also like to have a Christmas toy drive and hopes to one day get back into the high schools for periodic educational programs.
Crime victims need to be recognized and supported, he said.
“Through the studies I’ve read and the meetings I’ve gone to and the times victims have shared their experences, it’s therapeutic and cathartic for them to be able to meet together, to be recognized and to have some support and that’s something we want to foster,” Bennett said.
The office is trying to secure funding for the event, which could include an awareness walk and balloon release, he said.
“My style is I want people to know who the prosecutor is. My primary focus is not going to be politics, it’s going to be being a prosecutor, but there are community events that we want to work on and make sure people have faith in us and know who we are,” Bennett said.
His primary focus right now is working on the communication between his office and local law enforcement agencies.
“I want to make sure they know who I am and how to get ahold of me. Not only can I help them, but they can help us,” Bennett said. “I think that to have an effective prosecutors’ office there needs to be a relationship of trust between the various groups that have to work together.”
Prosecutors and law enforcement officers should be able to rely upon one another, Bennett said.
“If detectives, if patrol officers have questions, they can call anyone. They can call me, they can call our chief deputy or any of our attorneys. There’s certainly not the ‘Well, I’m the county attorney. I’m too good to take your call.’ There’s none of that,” Bennett said. “We’re truly working as partners. We’re four weeks into this and it’s been really nice that that’s been going on. We were texting back and forth with detectives last night and what we’re trying to do is create an environment where we can work as partners and communicate to make sure we’re doing the best job, not only with the investigation, but with us prosecuting the cases.”
Officers should feel completely comfortable to drop by the office, text or call, no matter the seriousness of the case, Bennett said.
“Our officers are very well-trained and well-versed in the law, but in all candor, they are not attorneys and it’s nice for them to know they can call an attorney when they’re in deep water,” Bennett said. “Alternatively, we’re not investigators and it’s nice to know we can call up one of them even after we have a case.”