New gym strives to meet demands of modern workforce

Four-year-old Alden Goodman assists parents Mitchell and Heather Goodman (fourth and fifth from left) with severing the ribbon for the grand opening of the new Strive Fitness Club, on July 2, in Thatcher. Mitchell Goodman is holding the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Ivy.
Mitchell Goodman was feeling emotional at the July 2 grand opening of the new 24-hour gym and fitness center he and wife, Heather, now operate in Thatcher.
He said planning and preparations for the Strive Fitness Club, 3200 W. Main St., has consumed the bulk of the couple’s hours for the past two or three years. He admitted the project often infringed on family time with children Alden, 4, and Ivy, 2.
“They’ve endured a lot over the last three years,” he said.
Obstacles included finding a location, acquiring financing, a global pandemic and supply chain hiccups. At the other end of that, Thatcher now is home to a 10,000-square-foot facility that, in addition to the weight-lifting and cardio equipment, offers fitness classes, a kids club, a half basketball court, sauna and showers, and – coming soon – a juice bar.
That last item is a business the Goodmans own and operate independently of the fitness club. It’s called the Lively Juice Co. Mitchell Goodman said its menu will consist of about 15 different items that will be available to both gym members and the general public.
According to its website, Strive has staffed office hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. However, the facility is accessible 24/7 through the use of a phone app that can be downloaded with a membership purchase.
Memberships are available for individuals, couples and families, and can be purchased on the website.
Goodman said the decision the keep the gym open 24 hours was influenced by potential members, many of whom are involved with the mining company and are available to work out only during off hours.
He said so far membership sign-ups have exceeded expectations. He said the original goal was to have 400 members signed before Strive opened and add 100 more within the first 30 days. He said the business has already exceeded that. He also observed that the memberships were fairly equally divided among individuals, couples and families.
Local chiropractors Dr. Bridger Cutler and Dr. Kaleb Valdez are also part of Strive’s ownership team, although they are not involved in the business’ day-to-day operations. Goodman, who is the son of a chiropractor himself, said they were particularly helpful in attracting outside capital to the project.