SAFFORD — Everything from pants, shirts and dresses to shoes, purses and jewelry was available to anyone in need at the fifth annual clothing exchange Saturday.
This year’s event saw a last-minute change in location, when a blown air conditioning unit at the Safford Stake Center forced the event to move to the Safford Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on 20th Street.
“Even with the change, it’s been great; steady since 8:30 a.m.,” said organizer Mary Richardson.
Richardson and fellow organizer Sarah Knight begin collecting donations about one week before the event with just one caveat: All clothing must be clean and in good condition — no stains or holes.
Visitors are then welcome to select any clothing they need — from adult sizes to children — as well as drop off any that others might be able to use.