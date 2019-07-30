Kiara Schroeder, Samantha Knight, Maisha Miller

Kiara Schroeder, 14, left, asks Samantha Knight, 12, right, her opinion about a shirt found at the clothing exchange Saturday. Also sorting through clothes is Maisha Miller.

 David Bell Photo/Eastern Arizona Courier

SAFFORD — Everything from pants, shirts and dresses to shoes, purses and jewelry was available to anyone in need at the fifth annual clothing exchange Saturday.

This year’s event saw a last-minute change in location, when a blown air conditioning unit at the Safford Stake Center forced the event to move to the Safford Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on 20th Street.

“Even with the change, it’s been great; steady since 8:30 a.m.,” said organizer Mary Richardson.

Richardson and fellow organizer Sarah Knight begin collecting donations about one week before the event with just one caveat: All clothing must be clean and in good condition — no stains or holes.

Visitors are then welcome to select any clothing they need — from adult sizes to children — as well as drop off any that others might be able to use.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Managing Editor

Managing Editor of Eastern Arizona Courier and The Copper Era

Recommended for you

Load comments