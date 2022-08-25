To the untrained eye, Eastern Arizona College’s quarter-century-old logo, with its mountain background and delicate typography, is an attractive and distinguished mark. For those who have to work with it to promote the college and its multitude of programs, it’s been a headache.
The reason for that, EAC Marketing and Public Relations Director Kris McBride explained, is it was too limited in how it could be used. Logos in the digital era have to be readily adaptable to a variety of sizes and formats.
That isn’t the case with EAC’s mountain logo, McBride said For instance, it couldn’t be shrunk without becoming unreadable, which also meant it wouldn’t be adapted into a traditional medallion or seal-type logo. So while EAC did have a medallion, it bore no resemblance to the college’s primary logo.
In fact the old logo was so inflexible, that everytime a department requested a logo, the marketing department would have to create a new one.
“We had a disjointed logo system throughout the college, and that resulted in a lack of brand consistency,” McBride said.
Recently, EAC unveiled a new primary logo and branding system designed to resolve that problem.
The new primary logo features “EA” in purple block letters framed in a gold shield echoing lines that can be found in much of the campus’ architecture. Limiting the shield to two letters from the college’s acronym allows the monogram to remain legible within extreme space constraints, McBride explained.
The new look is the product of 312 surveys and 15 focus groups consisting of students, faculty, staff and members of the community.
More than half of those surveyed (52 percent) said the old logo needed to go. Even more than that, 59 percent, said the logo didn’t need a mountain in it.
The new identity system follows best design practices that extend the primary logo to various versions that brand a growing institution – something EAC’s mountain logo struggled to accomplish. The system includes a primary logo as the college’s complete signature, a medallion for traditional treatments, a stand-alone monogram for scaled-down digital settings, and campus and program extended monograms.
The school’s mascot, Gila Hank, has also gotten a makeover. Though he still looks angry and spoiling for a fight, he’s no longer armed and his Western hat has been removed so that he can be taller. He also no longer has teeth, and he’s available as a younger version of himself — a “Baby Hank,” if you will.
Nevertheless, old Hank isn’t vanishing completely. He's becoming sort of a mascot emeritus. The original design, created in 1947 by Arizona Republic cartoonist Reg Manning, will remain in use as a throwback image.
“Eastern Arizona College has been known as the Gila Monsters for more than 100 years and Gila Hank has been a core element since 1947,” Haynie said. “The modernized version is committed to the central idea of Gila Hank over time, has the capacity to transcend change, and provides limitless marketing and public relations opportunities.”
The design was developed with significant creative assistance from EAC’s current and former design students. Monique Saldana — an EAC employee and former graphic design student — played a key role in the new visual identity. She made extensive revisions and exclusively created the Gila Hank youth mark.
“EAC’s brand is critical in today’s competitive landscape,” Haynie said. “The new design seizes every opportunity to tell our story on every platform. It expresses why students should chose us over the others, communicates the quality of our services, and uses the boldest imagery to make us immediately recognizable. It is simply amazing.”
The new logo system is being phased in, McBride said, using a fiscally responsible approach. Digital touchpoints will be changed immediately. Printed items that contain previous branding will be replenished as needed.
The college also said it is developing an updated costumed mascot to enhance school spirit and pride at athletic and other campus events.