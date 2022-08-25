Master EA Brand Logo _2022

Eastern Arizona College's new primary logo, "EA" in purple, block letters framed in a gold shield, is intended to be adaptable and recognizable within a multitude of media formats.

To the untrained eye, Eastern Arizona College’s quarter-century-old logo, with its mountain background and delicate typography, is an attractive and distinguished mark. For those who have to work with it to promote the college and its multitude of programs, it’s been a headache.

The reason for that, EAC Marketing and Public Relations Director Kris McBride explained, is it was too limited in how it could be used. Logos in the digital era have to be readily adaptable to a variety of sizes and formats.

GilaHank_SheildHankWordmarkOutlines_2022_Vector(CMYK)

The redesign of Eastern Arizona College's mascot, Gila Hank, can be incorporated within the school's new logo motif while maintaining consistency in brand identity.
PrimaryYouthMark_BabyHank2022_Vector_CMYK

The creative zeitgeist that bore EAC's new logo and mascot designs also gave birth to a "Baby Gila Hank."
Old logo

EAC's former logo design, seen here, had been in use since 1997.

